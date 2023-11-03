The extreme left-wing website Salon quickly jumped into gear to discount the Hamas terror attack on Israel last month and instead outrageously claimed that MAGA voters, Christians and the mythical “white nationalism” are a bigger threat to the U.S. than Islamic terror.

In two pieces, one published only days after the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel, screedist Brian Karem wrote that the GOP is a terrorist group and that “far-right MAGA theocrats” are far more of a threat to America than Islamic terrorists.

You know, despite that whole fact that Islamist terrorists have killed more than 3,000 Americans since 2001, most in the attacks on September 11. And no “MAGA” voters or Christian groups have perpetrated any terror attacks on the homeland.

In that absurd attack on Americans, Karem went on a tear, saying Republicans want a “theocracy,” that they “despise free thought and independence,” and that they insist we “don’t live in a democracy.”

In the second appalling piece Thursday, Karem insisted that Republicans “are terrorists like the leaders of Hamas,” they “preach division … hate … fear.”

He went on to insist that that “There is little difference between [South Carolina Sen. Tim] Scott, [Louisiana Rep. Steve] Scalise and Hamas,” and outrageously added, “Further, there is little or no difference between most of the GOP leadership, including Jim Jordan and Donald Trump, and the leaders of Hamas.”

“Donald Trump and his followers are terrorists,” Karem added.

This is an outright calumny, of course. Republican leaders are nothing like Hamas. They have killed no one. They have not murdered babies, raped and decapitated women or murdered large swaths of people, like Hamas has — and like Hamas proudly says it will continue doing.

Of course, Karem spent no time at all arguing his point with examples or evidence. He merely stated his hateful accusations as foregone conclusions, as if they were simply facts.

The two articles were so egregious, it spurred social media users to blast Salon for its hate speech.

As a trained terrorism analyst who has coded tens of thousands of cases, I can assure the American public this is complete and utter bullsh*t. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 2, 2023

Even X chief Elon Musk was shocked by Karem’s obscene attacks.

This is insane — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2023

Salon was apparently stung by the criticism, because it retitled the second article to be less incendiary. Not that their second headline was much better.

Holy sh*t they actually hit publish pic.twitter.com/KJPuXhTKNa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 2, 2023

The original title of the piece proclaimed, “MAGA and Christian nationalism: Bigger threat to America than Hamas could ever be.” Salon changed it to read, “Far-right MAGA theocrats: Most dangerous threat to America.”

Neither headline contained any truth. But both articles are perfect examples of how the far left in America has worked against half the country, with FBI stormtroopers “investigating” and harassing parents at school board meetings and MAGA voters, the IRS harassing Christian organizations or Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton calling MAGA voters “deplorables” and haters.

