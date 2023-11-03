Share
Commentary

Liberal Mag Roasted for Sickening Claim 'MAGA, Christian Nationalism Bigger Threat to America Than Hamas'

 By Warner Todd Huston  November 3, 2023 at 2:40pm
Share

The extreme left-wing website Salon quickly jumped into gear to discount the Hamas terror attack on Israel last month and instead outrageously claimed that MAGA voters, Christians and the mythical “white nationalism” are a bigger threat to the U.S. than Islamic terror.

In two pieces, one published only days after the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel, screedist Brian Karem wrote that the GOP is a terrorist group and that “far-right MAGA theocrats” are far more of a threat to America than Islamic terrorists.

You know, despite that whole fact that Islamist terrorists have killed more than 3,000 Americans since 2001, most in the attacks on September 11. And no “MAGA” voters or Christian groups have perpetrated any terror attacks on the homeland.

In that absurd attack on Americans, Karem went on a tear, saying Republicans want a “theocracy,” that they “despise free thought and independence,” and that they insist we “don’t live in a democracy.”

In the second appalling piece Thursday, Karem insisted that Republicans “are terrorists like the leaders of Hamas,” they “preach division … hate … fear.”

Trending:
Docs Reveal Where Adam Schiff Has Been Living for Past 2 Decades - It's Not California

He went on to insist that that “There is little difference between [South Carolina Sen. Tim] Scott, [Louisiana Rep. Steve] Scalise and Hamas,” and outrageously added, “Further, there is little or no difference between most of the GOP leadership, including Jim Jordan and Donald Trump, and the leaders of Hamas.”

“Donald Trump and his followers are terrorists,” Karem added.

This is an outright calumny, of course. Republican leaders are nothing like Hamas. They have killed no one. They have not murdered babies, raped and decapitated women or murdered large swaths of people, like Hamas has — and like Hamas proudly says it will continue doing.

If The Western Journal launched an online merchandise store, would you be interested?

Of course, Karem spent no time at all arguing his point with examples or evidence. He merely stated his hateful accusations as foregone conclusions, as if they were simply facts.

The two articles were so egregious, it spurred social media users to blast Salon for its hate speech.

Even X chief Elon Musk was shocked by Karem’s obscene attacks.

Related:
Hunter Biden Seeks Sympathy, Slams GOP for 'Weaponization of My Addiction' in Self-Serving Op-Ed

Salon was apparently stung by the criticism, because it retitled the second article to be less incendiary. Not that their second headline was much better.

The original title of the piece proclaimed, “MAGA and Christian nationalism: Bigger threat to America than Hamas could ever be.” Salon changed it to read, “Far-right MAGA theocrats: Most dangerous threat to America.”

Neither headline contained any truth. But both articles are perfect examples of how the far left in America has worked against half the country, with FBI stormtroopers “investigating” and harassing parents at school board meetings and MAGA voters, the IRS harassing Christian organizations or Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton calling MAGA voters “deplorables” and haters.

 

 

A Note from Our Staff:

Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists.

They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out.

We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference.

We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you.

Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites.

Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today.

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Liberal Mag Roasted for Sickening Claim 'MAGA, Christian Nationalism Bigger Threat to America Than Hamas'
Lawmakers Demand Costco Answer for What Is Being Found on Store Shelves
Watch: Undercover TikToker at Pro-Palestinian Rally Finds Out How Protesters Feel About Jews
Viral Video Showing Out-of-Control Argument on Plane Sparks Internet Debate Over Seat Etiquette
Dem Gov. Katie Hobbs May Have Violated Law After Boasting About Tax Credit She Didn't Want
See more...

Conversation