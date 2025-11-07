Liberal Media Worried That Mamdani Will Chase Away Swing Voters From The Democratic Party

If he gets his way, Democratic Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will do immense economic damage to New York City.

Democrat operatives in the media, however, seem most concerned about the damage he will inflict upon establishment Democrats’ political fortunes.

For instance, in a lengthy opinion piece published Tuesday, Alex Griffing of the left-wing news outlet Mediaite lamented Mamdani’s (then impending) election as a sign that swing voters weary of intense polarization under President Donald Trump will no longer view the Democratic Party as a viable alternative.

Mamdani, Griffing wrote, “represents an undeniable shift in the Democratic Party away from the establishment – being the adults in the room – which so many centrist and independent voters relied on during the Trump years as the last bastion of sanity and moderation in U.S. politics.”

That kind of smug, self-satisfied language in reference to the Democrat establishment — “adults in the room” — permeated the entire piece.

“While Mamdani’s hard-left populism is clearly on the rise, New Jersey and Virginia Democrats still nominated two common-sense centrists (a former Navy aviator and CIA officer, respectively) for governor,” Griffing wrote, referring to Democratic Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey and Democratic Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.

In other words, to win nationally, Democrats need more “common-sense centrist” types and fewer Mamdanis.

“At a moment when so many Americans just want an off-ramp from hyper-polarization and economic uncertainty, Mamdani represents not a solution but an escalation,” Griffing wrote.

Meanwhile, the liberal British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) expressed similar concerns.

“[C]ritics,” the BBC wrote, “have warned that such a candidate [as Mamdani] is unelectable in broad swathes of America – and Republicans have gleefully held the self-avowed democratic socialist up as the far-left face of the Democratic Party.”

On the other hand, BBC also noted that Mamdani will lack authority to implement his socialist policies on his own.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York, for instance, has expressed opposition to the tax hikes Mamdani’s agenda would require.

On balance, the liberal media’s anxieties seem justified.

As we noted on Thursday, Mamdani’s victory guarantees nothing for Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections.

Moreover, we might go further and conclude that Mamdani represents a boon to Republicans no matter what he does.

In short, if Mamdani gets his wish and implements his preferred policies, he will destroy New York City’s economy. Then, the GOP can run against him nationally.

If, on the other hand, Mamdani does not get his wish, and if the people of New York City prosper in spite of his intentions, that will mean that Trump’s economy has the strength to carry GOP candidates over the finish line.

Either way, the Democrat establishment has cause for concern.

