The “cancel culture” has come for Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry, who by 2020 standards is now a hateful bigot.

Despite having the “woke” credentials of becoming the first and (so far only) black woman to take home the Academy Award for Best Actress — for her role in “Monster’s Ball” in 2002 — Berry wasn’t spared from the consequences of her unforgivable mistake: She considered taking a role as a transgender man.

Berry’s fall from grace began during an interview on hairstylist Christin Brown’s Instagram Live on Friday, where the pair chatted mostly about hairstyles and the characters the actress has played, including her role in the upcoming flick “Bruised,” in which Berry plays a disgraced mixed-martial-arts fighter.

During the interview, Brown held up a tablet with a photo of Berry in a short cropped haircut for the film “Die Another Day” and asked the actress whether she would ever sport that look again.

“Yeah,” Berry replied. “I’m thinking of playing a character where the woman is a trans character. So she’s a woman that transitioned into a man.”

“I want to experience that world, I want to understand that world, I want understand the character,” she later said about considering the part. “I want to deep dive in that in the way I did ‘Bruised’ that was so foreign to me but that so interested me.”

“It’s really important to me to tell stories, and that’s a woman, that’s a female story,” she continued. “She transitions to a man, but I want to understand the why and how of that.”

The cancel crowd was not amused, as Berry committed the sin of thinking about portraying a character whose life experience is different from her own.

“Hi @halleberry, we heard you’re considering playing a trans man in your next project,” the account for a new Netflix documentary about film portrayals of transgenders tweeted Monday. “We ask that you please watch @Disclosure_Doc on @netflix first to understand how cis actors like yourself acting in trans roles has major cultural consequences offscreen. #DisclosureNetflix.”

Hi @halleberry, we heard you’re considering playing a trans man in your next project. We ask that you please watch @Disclosure_Doc on @netflix first to understand how cis actors like yourself acting in trans roles has major cultural consequences offscreen. #DisclosureNetflix — Disclosure Documentary (@Disclosure_Doc) July 6, 2020

“Halle Berry says she’s preparing to play a transgender man in a new film, and we are so very, very tired ,” LGBT outlet PinkNews captioned their story in a Monday tweet.

Halle Berry says she’s preparing to play a transgender man in a new film, and we are so very, very tired https://t.co/ZRI1goZ9nD — PinkNews (@PinkNews) July 6, 2020

Berry, 53, issued a mea culpa to ask forgiveness for her wrongs against those she was excited to portray onscreen.

“Over the weekend, I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I’d like to apologize for those remarks,” Berry began Monday in a Tweet.

“As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories. I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake,” she wrote.

“I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera,” Berry concluded her statement.

According to several reports, Berry’s now-expired Instagram Live video did not say what project the transgender character was for.

Although Brown, who according to a profile in Forbes is a “queer person of color,” initially applauded Berry during the interview, she later issued her own apology on Instagram, leaving the star twisting in the wind.

And while Berry’s apology was largely lauded, some were upset that she didn’t address her “misuse” of proper pronouns.

I am glad, as a trans person, to see you so quickly respond and refuse this role. Well done for not doubling down. However, a big part of what bothered us was you repeatedly calling the trans man character “she/her”, and calling the story “a woman’s story. — Laura Kate Dale (@LaurakBuzz) July 7, 2020

I appreciate your acknowledgement of this, but you should also apologize for referring to a trans man with she/her pronouns and it pronouns, and for calling a story about a trans man a female story. Those are dangerous remarks to make and to not acknowledge that is upsetting. — J. R. Hart (@jrhartauthor) July 7, 2020

Misgendering a trans man and insisting that was a trans man is a “female story” not only almost put a HUGE dent to your career. It also hurt a lot of fellow trans men’s experiences, as much as it hurt my experiences as a trans woman. I’m glad you listened and I hope you’ll learn. — Ayse Louise Sozen (@LesserWachowski) July 7, 2020

Berry’s language during the interview expressed her eagerness to explore the transgender experience, and she no doubt would have the acting prowess to do it flawlessly.

But the woke crowd won’t allow it because Berry isn’t a transgender man, applying a ridiculous new standard that an actor portraying a character must also essentially be that character.

Berry is not an MMA fighter, as she portrayed in “Bruised,” nor the drug-addicted character from “Jungle Fever,” nor the assassin she played in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” so why should a character with gender issues be off limits?

The answer is because “cancel culture” is insatiable, and like a plague of locusts devouring everything in its path until moving on to the next territory, it will chew up and spit out anyone who gets in its destructive way.

Within its narrative are many absurd conundrums, such as dealing with the assertion that “trans women are real women,” begging the question of whether a biological woman would be more qualified to portray Bruce Jenner in his life story.

Then there’s the problem of the superhero shortage making it impossible to cast the next Marvel movie franchise, and also the issue of allowing a live actor to play a dead historical figure, adding trouble for the newly targeted “Hamilton” musical.

Unfortunately for Hollywood, if actors are relegated only to their own life experience, filmmakers soon will churn out nothing but stories of vapid narcissistic leftists living a hedonistic existence in modern-day Sodom and Gomorrah.

