The very blue state of Massachusetts is so ill-prepared to deal with its relatively small influx of illegal immigrants that the state’s governor has called in the troops.

Democratic Gov. Maura Healey has activated the Massachusetts National Guard in order to deal with what she categorized as an “emergency.”

At least 250 troops will help her manage an estimated 6,000 immigrant families who have relocated to the sanctuary state but have nowhere to stay, according to a news release from the governor’s office on Thursday.

“Massachusetts is in a state of emergency, and we need all hands-on deck to meet this moment and ensure families have access to safe shelter and basic services,” Healy said in a statement.

Maj. Gen. Gary W. Keefe, adjutant general of the Massachusetts National Guard, commented on what his troops will be doing.

“Our role in the response to the ongoing housing crisis will expand to leverage our multitude of robust and adaptable capabilities in emergency and domestic operations to help those in need,” Keefe said.

He certainly found a way to say a lot and nothing at the same time.

Of course, what else is he supposed to say, given the situation state and local Democrats have put him in?

Massachusetts, like many other Democratic-majority states, wears its flouting of national immigration laws as a badge of honor, vowing to protect those who are here illegally.

But things are different in practice, as we saw last year when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis relocated a small number of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard — and almost all of them were quickly sent away.

New York and California – places where red state leaders such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have bused migrants — also have complained loudly about the influx.

In spite of supporting policies that have imported millions of people into the country throughout the last two years during a nationwide housing crisis, these people can’t seem to handle living alongside their new neighbors.

If Healey thinks 6,000 families is an emergency, she should pay a visit to the border cities and towns from Texas to California whose resources are strained daily by people crossing into the country illegally.

In April, The Associated Press reported that Brownsville, Texas — a place about 180,000 people call home — was struggling to find room for 15,000 migrants.

Other cities are facing similar issues while more and more people flood the system every day.

The answer to all of these issues is for the country’s leaders to close the border and prioritize Americans over immigrants.

There is no desire to do that in the White House or at the Department of Homeland Security.

Until Healy and other high-profile Democrats call out their party’s failed leaders and policies, they deserve every bit of what they’re dealing with — as do their voters.

Only when the ongoing border crisis affected their own communities did these people start to complain.

