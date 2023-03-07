Liberal Think Tank Warns of 'Nightmare Scenario' for Biden That Would Evict Him from WH

Liberal think tank Third Way is raising concerns that a third-party organization could be an issue for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election by boosting the GOP nominee, according to Politico.

The No Labels, a centrist political organization, is proposing a bipartisan, third-party ticket that could peel away Democratic voters in 2024, making way for former President Donald Trump to regain office, according to a memo obtained by Politico, written by Third Way, a left-of-center think tank.

The so-called “unity ticket” will attempt to provide a less-divisive candidate, as No Labels fears that both the Republican and Democratic nominees will be “unacceptable.”

“Rather than producing a third-party ticket that would defy the overwhelming odds and win, No Labels is on track to field a spoiler who would re-elect Trump or a Trump-like Republican,” the Third Way memo reads.

“No Labels is arguing this is a unique historical moment that gives their ‘unity ticket’ a real shot at winning the White House. But that is an illusion. The data and historical evidence are clear: no third-party candidate would come close to winning.”

No Labels’ third-party ticket will put Donald Trump back in the White House. The No Labels map featured in @playbookdc shows they are targeting Blue states. 2/3 of their projected EVs are states that Biden won in 2020—incl his home state Delaware. https://t.co/sMciULjOKN pic.twitter.com/uuNXFETcW3 — Third Way (@ThirdWayTweet) March 7, 2023

No Labels believes its moderate candidate has an opportunity to win, and serves as an “insurance policy” against extremes on either side for the 2024 election, according to the memo.

Third Way insists this is not a possibility, and instead, it will contribute to Biden’s defeat.

“If the two presidential nominees in 2024 decide to placate the extreme voices in their respective parties — there will be a once in a generation opening for a centrist candidate to run and win the White House,” No Labels told Politico in a statement.

No Labels is targeting blue states, and believes their candidate could win in Connecticut, Washington, Minnesota and Delaware, the president’s home state, according to the memo.

Third-party voters from the 2016 election went for Biden in 2020, but now will have a more moderate candidate to vote for in 2024, the memo states.

The third-party organization believes that Biden and Trump are both extreme members of their respective parties, and their “unity ticket” is aimed for a rematch between the two, and Third Way said Biden is a “moderate” candidate, according to the memo.

“Definitely people are thinking about how to prevent that nightmare scenario,” said a national Democratic strategist not affiliated with Third Way.

