Liberal White Women May Hand Biden a Win in 2024 - Poll Probing Their Mental Health May Explain It

Is it any wonder that faculty and students — especially liberal white women — at Columbia University, Yale University, New York University and plenty of other liberal educational establishments have taken to the streets in protest against Israel? Not really, when you consider what permeates our culture and what they have been taught — or not taught — throughout their educational and work careers.

No God. No history. No respect. All of that is the result of years of indoctrination that has given rise to the phenomenon known as the “modern liberal white woman turned angry activist.” It should come as no surprise, then, that a March 2020 COVID-19 Pew survey called “American Trends Panel, Wave 64” showed that young liberal white women struggle with mental illness disproportionately, compared to their conservative counterparts.

The final question in that important survey asked, “Has a doctor or healthcare provider EVER told you that you have a mental condition?”

The results were eye-opening. White women, ages 18-29, who identified as liberal answered in the affirmative at a rate of 56.3 percent, as compared to 28.4 percent in moderates and 27.3 percent in conservatives, according to the survey’s dataset.

In short, a whopping 50 percent of young, liberal white women acknowledged having been diagnosed with a mental condition at some point during their lifetime.

The pandemic, of course, was stressful for so many of us, and for so many reasons. But it’s critical to note that the survey was taken just a couple of weeks into the pandemic, and the question asked respondents (in all caps) whether they had “EVER” been diagnosed with a mental illness. So the responses were not limited to that troubling timeframe.

Moreover, young liberal white women were not being armchair diagnosed, mischaracterized, labeled, judged or slandered. They were voluntarily self-reporting a diagnosis of mental illness. And that just may explain how the influential voting block they are a huge part of could even consider re-electing Biden, a president who has proven not to have their best interests at heart.

The findings of the Pew study went viral after the dataset was distilled and shared on X, complete with graphs, by Dr. Zach Goldberg, then a Ph.D. candidate in political science, and now a member of the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank.

“1/n Two interesting findings thus far from my analysis of Pew’s March 2020 COVID-19 survey. First, white (and especially ‘very’) liberals are far more likely than all other ideological-racial subgroups to report being diagnosed with a mental health condition,” Goldberg commented in the post.

“2/n Somewhat surprisingly, this difference further grows when we add standard controls,” he further explained.

Liberal Women and the 2024 Presidential Election

All of that is concerning on its face, but even more so when you consider that, as a voting demographic, women in general have significant influence because they typically turn out to vote in greater numbers than men. Additionally, all indications are that they will greatly impact the 2024 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.

They certainly did in 2020. As liberal media outlet MSNBC crowed a week after the November election, “When President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office in January, he’ll have a group of voters to thank in particular for delivering him the White House: women.”

As CBS pointed out, “a majority of women have preferred the Democratic candidate in every presidential election since 1996. In the first matchup between Trump and Biden in 2020, the then-Democratic nominee won the women’s vote by 12%, according to exit polling by the Associated Press VoteCast.

“Exit polling from the last several election cycles have indicated Republicans and Trump have struggled with women voters, especially those who live in suburbs and have a college education. Biden won 54% of suburban women in the 2020 election, according to data from Pew Research Center.”

Single women overwhelmingly voted Democrat in the 2022 midterm elections, according to exit polls. For example, a CNN exit poll involving 18,571 respondents found that 68 percent of single women voted for Democrats — a 37 percent margin over Republican candidates.

Now, the same influential demographic — the one that includes those now loudly supporting Hamas in media and on the streets and calling U.S. Supreme Court justices fascists due to the Dobbs decision striking down federal support of abortion — is intent on putting Biden over the top in 2024.

A January 2024 Quinnipiac University Poll showed that a much larger percentage of women (58 percent) supported Biden than Trump (36 percent). And that was up 5 percent for Biden from December 2023.

“The gender demographic tells a story to keep an eye on,” said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy, summarizing the poll. International political campaign strategist Louis Perron recently made a similar observation to The Western Journal about women voters, calling them a “key demographic” to watch.

A Possible Explanation

The origins of mental illness in liberal white women, as revealed in the Pew survey results, are anybody’s guess. There is certainly no shortage of theories. But one well worth considering is the advancement of the Marxist ideology that undergirds progressivism and that has been passed down from Boomers to Millennials to Gen Z — only these days, we call it “wokeness.” This dangerous ideology certainly goes a long way in explaining why liberal white women act and vote in ways that are against their own best interests and those of their families — in short, why they act irrationally.

In an interview with G. Edward Griffin in 1984, Yuri Bezmenov, a former KGB agent who defected to Canada in 1970, exposed the Marxist long game to fully capture and control the United States. He claimed it was based around four particular actions of psychological warfare: the demoralization of our youth, the destabilization of our society, the onset of crisis, and the introduction of normalization (the new normal).

In other words, Bezmenov explained, the goal was brainwashing, or ideological subversion.

“What it basically means is to change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that despite … the abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their families, their community, and their country,” he said, according to the site Big Think.







So did decades of Marxist/progressive indoctrination create the mental imbalance in liberal white women, or did their imbalance attract them to Marxist ideology — to wokeness?

Either way, it’s enough to make you actually consider social media mega-influencer Pearl Davis’ argument about whether women should be allowed to vote, given, as she points out, their outlook, competency and contribution to society. Davis continues to take heat for the suggestion, but Liz Wheeler also seriously examined it — and did so through a Marxist lens.







One woman summed up the argument uniquely and succinctly on X while discussing the modern woman’s “right to work.” She claimed she would tell the women during that suffrage movement to “Shut the f*** up!”

WARNING: The following social media post contains language that some may find offensive.







The point is that liberal women in general no longer seem to be able to recognize the truth, even when its literally staring them in the face. Recall that a female Supreme Court Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, shamefully claimed at her own nomination hearing that she could not answer the question “What is a woman?” because she isn’t a biologist.

The most recent case in point was Biden’s expansion of Title IX to allow men pretending to be women to enter women-only spaces and compete in women’s sports, among other absurdities. Aside from a few standouts, the response from liberal white women has been either deafening silence or loud applause.

Watching these women as they deny their own biology and as they’ve led protests in support of terrorists makes clear that they are less secure and more mentally and emotionally compromised than ever before. It certainly says nothing good about their mental state or their ability to make thoughtful, logical decisions regarding how they’ll vote in the 2024 election.

This is what Biden and the Democrats are counting on. It’s also what Trump and Republicans must fight, especially in order to heed Bezmenov’s chilling warning.

“Most of the American politicians, media, and educational system trains another generation of people who think they are living at the peacetime,” said the former KGB agent. “False. [The] United States is in a state of war: undeclared, total war against the basic principles and foundations of this system.”

And women — especially young, liberal white women — might just be the clincher in that war.

