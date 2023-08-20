Liberals Furious After Spotting Vengeful WWII Reference on Air Force Academy Uniforms

The Air Force Academy decided to honor American heroes from World War II with alternate football uniforms, but the liberals were having none of it.

On Thursday, the Air Force Academy announced on X, formerly Twitter, that an alternate uniform for the upcoming college football season would pay homage to the Doolittle Raiders from the Second World War.

Air Power Legacy Series 2023 ➡️ The Doolittle Raiders 🔗 https://t.co/AVhjTBhFay pic.twitter.com/9fkqI4pM60 — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 15, 2023

An ambush pic.twitter.com/4RKUoGR77z — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 17, 2023

According to the Colorado Springs, Colorado, Gazette, the Air Force Academy Falcons have worn alternate uniforms for select games during the season since 2016. The uniforms honor memorable episodes in the history of American air warfare.

The Doolittle Raid was one of the most memorable ever.

In April 1942, only five months after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, Lt. Col. James Doolittle led a group of B-25 bombers in a raid against Tokyo and other targets, the first time the United States bombed Japan in the war.

Are these new uniforms appropriate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1559 Votes) No: 2% (26 Votes)

With the American military and civilian population still reeling from the fallout from Pearl Harbor, and with the Japanese continuing to make advances in the Pacific, the Doolittle Raid was a much-needed morale booster for the country that reminded the world of what a sucker-punched America can do in retaliation.

“The uniforms will feature white jerseys and pants,” the Gazette reported. “The words ‘Ever Into Peril’ are written down the legs, and the jerseys use numbers that resemble aircraft parts, complete with rivets. The chrome helmets have ‘B-25’ written on the front, with imagery of the planes and the patches on the sides.”

With these alternate uniforms, the Air Force Academy is paying its respect to a group of American heroes who gave the American people hope during the darkest days of World War II, and inspired the country to persevere to victory.

Unfortunately, that is not how everyone is viewing this announcement.

While many people thought the uniforms were really cool and a great way to honor our heroes, some liberals apparently felt that the helmet was insensitive and inappropriate.

They decided to take to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their frustrations,

Delete this. Do better! — Jonathan (@iampangean) August 18, 2023

Who approved this 😭 — Chelsea Mendelson (@Chelsea__Mend) August 19, 2023

What these liberals need to understand is that this was not done out of malice toward Japan, a country that has become a key American ally in the decades since the war.

Rather, it was a way to honor America’s heroes.

Perhaps the reason they were so enraged by the helmet is the fact that they have been pushing the narrative that America is an evil, racist nation, and they can’t stand when American achievements are celebrated.

Now, more than ever, Americans need to be reminded of the greatness of our nation, and the sacrifice of the brave men who fought to defend it.

These uniforms are a great and creative way to do that.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.