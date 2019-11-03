Liberals' Gloating Stopped Short as Firefighters Save Reagan Library

As a California wildfire raged toward the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, liberals hoped to turn the building’s seemingly imminent immolation into a sick, twisted victory.

Heroic firefighters put an end to the leftists’ crowing, however, by stopping the blaze mere yards away from the structures, according to KSAZ-TV.

As the Easy Wildfire inched closer to the library Wednesday, the Ventura County Fire Department worked diligently to hack a fireline around the campus, KABC-TV reported.

The hope was that firefighters would be able to stop the blaze before it reached the library, which contains valuable presidential artifacts including the Air Force One that carried President Ronald Reagan across the world.

For liberals watching the frantic efforts, there was cause for gloating.

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, former President Barack Obama’s secretary of housing and urban development, brought up the fact that the library was the location of a Republican debate where climate change was a topic.

According to Castro, climate change was behind the fire that threatened the library.

In 2016, the Reagan Library hosted a GOP primary debate—in which Republicans questioned if climate change even existed. Now, the library is threatened by wildfires more intense than ever before, due to climate change. https://t.co/9guO1gftuS — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 30, 2019

Columnist Will Bunch of the Philadelphia Inquirer appeared to link the fires to Reagan’s decision to remove former President Jimmy Carter’s solar panels from the White House roof.

Bunch also saw fit to make a few bucks hawking his own book on Reagan while mocking the dead Republican for wildfires now ravaging California.

Ronald Reagan (as I wrote in my book Tear Down This Myth) took the solar panels off the White House roof to mock Jimmy Carter on energy conservation. Now wildfires fueled by climate change are threatening his presidential library in Simi Valley https://t.co/BYLLmIudJu — Will Bunch 🆘 (@Will_Bunch) October 30, 2019

Thankfully, firefighters worked to contain the inferno before it lit any structures in the Reagan complex.

Cutting firelines around the library, these workers quickly starved any fire that threatened to cross over onto the grounds.

Video of a fire crew cutting line south of the Reagan Library pic.twitter.com/mEnQX2qqTg — Richard Winton (@LAcrimes) October 30, 2019

According to KABC, the library is equipped with fire doors that are designed to seal off any fire that makes its way inside.

While a flame may have destroyed a few rooms, much of the library would have remained intact.

Aerial photographs from after the fire show a barren and charred landscape around the library, proving how destructive and wide-reaching these fires can be. While the library escaped harm, the surrounding area was burned to a crisp.

Thanks to firefighters and the work of goats, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library was saved from the #EasyFire. The surrounding land was charred, but the library was left unscathed https://t.co/aKBPq1xjH6 pic.twitter.com/QpRbVMhnKF — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 30, 2019

While the Reagan Library avoided destruction, the fires threatening vast swaths of California are nowhere near over with.

Liberals lost an opportunity to push the climate change narrative, but the rest of us can relax knowing that a special segment of our country’s cultural and political history is now safe from harm.

