Sen. John Kennedy ooks over notes during a Senate Banking Committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 10.
Sen. John Kennedy ooks over notes during a Senate Banking Committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 10. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Liberals Who Hate Colonialism Are Actually the New Colonizers: They Just Conquer With Wokeness Instead of Guns

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 16, 2025 at 5:02am
Want to know who the real colonizers are? Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, thinks he’s found them. They’re the same people who decry “colonialism” on college campuses, too — but they’re more than willing to do it with dollars and cultural pressure instead of expeditionary forces.

Now that the Republican Party has effectively “decolonized” the world under President Donald Trump’s second administration, you’d think they’d be thanking the Grand Ol’ Party. Instead, the left has shut down the government until they allow them to recolonize the world.

Kennedy, a master of the viral quip, isn’t having it. In a speech from the Senate floor that effectively neutralized a claim that the current government shutdown is all about taking away your healthcare, the Louisiana Republican pointed out some of the other things the Democrats wanted put back into federal spending before they re-opened the federal government.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




