Liberals, Media Go Ballistic over Conservative Candidate Who Follows ‘Billy Graham Rule’

A Republican candidate for governor of Mississippi is under fire after declining to have a female reporter “shadow” him because he follows the “Billy Graham rule.”

Men who follow the “Billy Graham rule,” named after the late evangelist, avoid being alone with any woman who is not their wife. Vice President Mike Pence, who adheres to a similar guideline, was criticized in early 2017 for doing so.

Mississippi state Rep. Robert Foster, who’s seeking the GOP nomination for governor, is another adherent of the rule. Now, he’s being raked over the coals as well.

On Tuesday, Mississippi Today reporter Larrison Campbell claimed Foster declined to allow her to “shadow” him “because I am a woman.”

“In two phone calls this week, Colton Robison, Foster’s campaign director, said a male colleague would need to accompany this reporter on an upcoming 15-hour campaign trip because they believed the optics of the candidate with a woman, even a working reporter, could be used in a smear campaign to insinuate an extramarital affair,” Campbell wrote.

TRENDING: Police Release Shocking Video of 60 Teens Storming Walgreens, Attacking Employees, and Looting Merchandise

“Perception is everything. We are so close to the primary,” Robison reportedly told her. “If [trackers] were to get a picture and they put a mailer out, we wouldn’t have time to dispute it. And that’s why we have to be careful.”

Campbell was incensed.

“My editor and I agreed the request was sexist and an unnecessary use of resources given this reporter’s experience covering Mississippi politics; Tuesday, Robinson was informed that this reporter would participate in the ride-along story alone,” she wrote.

Robison wouldn’t budge.

“I wish it weren’t the way it is. Unfortunately, this is the game we’re playing right now,” he reportedly said.

Within hours, plenty of establishment media outlets ran with the story. While they noted the details correctly within their articles, the headlines seemed to suggest Foster is biased against women without offering additional context.

Do you believe there’s anything wrong with what Foster did? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (4 Votes) 99% (372 Votes)

“Mississippi GOP gubernatorial candidate denied reporter access because she’s a woman,” USA Today’s headline read.

“Mississippi Gubernatorial Candidate Refuses Reporter Access Because She Is a Woman,” Slate wrote.

“GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Bars Reporter From Accessing Campaign Because She’s a Woman,” according to Mediaite.

RELATED: 2020 Dem Endorses McConnell Challenger, Humiliated When the Replies Start Rolling in

Plenty of liberal pundits and journalists expressed similar outrage on Twitter.

Robert Foster sounds like the kind of guy that yells at his wife in public — Ben Yanken (@BYanken) July 10, 2019

this is insane: a GOP lawmaker running for Mississippi governor refused to be shadowed on the trail by a journalist on the grounds that she’s a woman. The campaign said she’d need to be accompanied by a male colleague. https://t.co/qkAb3f3hyR the journalist is @thisislarrison. pic.twitter.com/kVXwvyzFZQ — Taniel (@Taniel) July 10, 2019

Oh WOW. I can’t even https://t.co/ywkQtLQzPi — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 10, 2019

That little rule they have kinda makes you wonder if there’s something Robert Foster’s wife might know about his past behavior. — Mats Holberg (@matsholberg) July 10, 2019

Candidate says reporter can’t cover him on the campaign trail because she’s a woman. In 2019. https://t.co/HRhDqZZF7J via @thisislarrison — Kim Severson (@kimseverson) July 10, 2019

Foster has defended himself. He made this decision “to follow the ‘Billy Graham Rule’ … out of respect of my wife,” Foster said.

Before our decision to run, my wife and I made a commitment to follow the “Billy Graham Rule”, which is to avoid any situation that may evoke suspicion or compromise of our marriage. I am sorry Ms. Campbell doesn’t share these views, but my decision was out of respect of my wife. https://t.co/5tjH2x2g65 — Robert Foster (@RobertFoster4MS) July 10, 2019

As I anticipated, the liberal left lost their minds over the fact I choose not to be alone with another woman. They can’t believe, that even in 2019, someone still values their relationship with their wife and upholds their Christian Faith. #msgov #mselex — Robert Foster (@RobertFoster4MS) July 10, 2019

“As I anticipated, the liberal left lost their minds over the fact I choose not to be alone with another woman,” he wrote. “They can’t believe, that even in 2019, someone still values their relationship with their wife and upholds their Christian Faith.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.