Liberals, Media Go Ballistic over Conservative Candidate Who Follows ‘Billy Graham Rule’

By Joe Setyon
Published July 10, 2019 at 10:36am
A Republican candidate for governor of Mississippi is under fire after declining to have a female reporter “shadow” him because he follows the “Billy Graham rule.”

Men who follow the “Billy Graham rule,” named after the late evangelist, avoid being alone with any woman who is not their wife. Vice President Mike Pence, who adheres to a similar guideline, was criticized in early 2017 for doing so.

Mississippi state Rep. Robert Foster, who’s seeking the GOP nomination for governor, is another adherent of the rule. Now, he’s being raked over the coals as well.

On Tuesday, Mississippi Today reporter Larrison Campbell claimed Foster declined to allow her to “shadow” him “because I am a woman.”

“In two phone calls this week, Colton Robison, Foster’s campaign director, said a male colleague would need to accompany this reporter on an upcoming 15-hour campaign trip because they believed the optics of the candidate with a woman, even a working reporter, could be used in a smear campaign to insinuate an extramarital affair,” Campbell wrote.

“Perception is everything. We are so close to the primary,” Robison reportedly told her. “If [trackers] were to get a picture and they put a mailer out, we wouldn’t have time to dispute it. And that’s why we have to be careful.”

Campbell was incensed.

“My editor and I agreed the request was sexist and an unnecessary use of resources given this reporter’s experience covering Mississippi politics; Tuesday, Robinson was informed that this reporter would participate in the ride-along story alone,” she wrote.

Robison wouldn’t budge.

“I wish it weren’t the way it is. Unfortunately, this is the game we’re playing right now,” he reportedly said.

Within hours, plenty of establishment media outlets ran with the story. While they noted the details correctly within their articles, the headlines seemed to suggest Foster is biased against women without offering additional context.

“Mississippi GOP gubernatorial candidate denied reporter access because she’s a woman,” USA Today’s headline read.

“Mississippi Gubernatorial Candidate Refuses Reporter Access Because She Is a Woman,” Slate wrote.

“GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Bars Reporter From Accessing Campaign Because She’s a Woman,” according to Mediaite.

Plenty of liberal pundits and journalists expressed similar outrage on Twitter.

Foster has defended himself. He made this decision “to follow the ‘Billy Graham Rule’ … out of respect of my wife,” Foster said.

“As I anticipated, the liberal left lost their minds over the fact I choose not to be alone with another woman,” he wrote. “They can’t believe, that even in 2019, someone still values their relationship with their wife and upholds their Christian Faith.”

