Commentary

Liberals Melt Down, Claim Judge Is Biased Because His Ringtone Is 'God Bless the USA'

 By Michael Austin  November 10, 2021 at 4:47pm
Apparently, American judges can no longer be proud of their country.

Otherwise, liberals may see them as potentially biased.

This has certainly been the case in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse — the 18-year-old currently facing homicide and other charges in the shootings of three men during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020 — where the judge, Bruce Schroeder, is currently being accused of bias for having a “God Bless the U.S.A.” ringtone on his phone.

The court was made aware of this fact when the judge’s phone began to ring during court proceedings.

On Twitter, independent left-wing journalist Aaron Rupar has suggested such a ringtone proves the judge’s bias, with many leftists agreeing and sharing his message.

Some of Rupar’s followers have drawn similar conclusions.

One person even went as far as to suggest that any judge with a love for patriotic music should be “voted out.”

It’s official: The left has made loving America a political issue.

If you’re proud of your country and don’t mind listening to patriotic songs, there is no place on the left for you.

It’s exactly this kind of craziness, this sort of insane exclusionary behavior, that lost Democrats the Virginia governorship just over a week ago.

Should they keep up this sort of rhetoric, they are sure to lose many races going forward, including quite possibly those in 2022 and 2024.

Don’t be surprised if leftists call back to this moment if and when Kyle Rittenhouse is cleared of all charges, blaming the supposedly “biased” judge for the result.

They’ll likely not attribute the trial’s outcome to the fact that video evidence seems to show Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense or the fact that a witness admitted under oath that he pointed a gun at Rittenhouse and moved on him moments before the shooting began.

Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




