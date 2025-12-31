Share
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec. 29, 2025.
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec. 29, 2025. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Liberals Panic as Year-End Economic Numbers Come In, Trump's Plan Working

 By Randy DeSoto  December 31, 2025 at 12:11pm
Liberals should be in panic mode based on the year-end economic numbers coming in that show President Donald Trump and the Republicans’ economic plan is working.

The Democrats were able to make some gains in last month’s off-year elections on the issue of “affordability.”

The truth is, the price of everything went up a lot during President Joe Biden’s four years in office. Trump was hired to fix it, and he’s in the midst of doing just that.

Fox News reported that four key economic indicators are all going in the right direction.

The price of a 30-year fixed mortgage is down to 6.18 percent, while overall shelter inflation (including rental properties) dropped to 3 percent. Millions of illegal immigrants leaving the country, no doubt, helped ease the pressure on rental prices in many markets.

Further, the inflation rate came in at a lower than expected 2.7 percent in November. It peaked at 9.1 percent under Biden in June 2022.

Meanwhile, the gross domestic product came in at a higher than expected 4.3 percent during the third quarter. During Biden’s final quarter in office, it was just 2.4 percent.

CNBC reported that the home mortgage rate started at over 7 percent at the beginning of this year before Trump took office. Also helping buyers, home purchase prices remained relatively flat over the course of the year.

Regarding the decrease in the mortgage rate, CNBC explained, “For example, for a buyer putting down 20% on a $410,000 home (right around the national median), the monthly payment today is $200 less on average than it would have been a year ago. Weaker prices and lower rates are changing the math on what first-time buyers can afford.”

Further, “The typical homebuyer now needs seven years to save for a down payment, according to Realtor.com. That’s down from the recent peak of 12 years in 2022, but still roughly double pre-pandemic levels.”

Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said in a news release, “Improving housing affordability — driven by lower mortgage rates and wage growth rising faster than home prices — is helping buyers test the market. More inventory choices compared to last year are also attracting more buyers to the market.”

The Associated Press reported that the economy and related issues were at the top of voters’ minds when they went to the polls last month in blue and purple states like Virginia and New Jersey, where Republicans had hoped to take away some wins, but Democrats carried the day.

However, on the positive side for the Republicans, a Harvard CAPS/Harris survey published earlier this month found that 55 percent of registered voters trust Trump and the Republican Party to manage the economy, versus 45 percent for Democrats.

And that’s something that GOP candidates can build on going into 2026, when the tax cuts from the “Big Beautiful Bill” — such as no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security — will take effect.

The president sought to highlight the progress his administration had made in the fight against inflation during a prime-time speech from the White House earlier this month.

Trump opened his remarks by saying, “Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it. When I took office, inflation was the worst in 48 years, and some would say in the history of our country, which caused prices to be higher than ever before, making life unaffordable for millions and millions of Americans…”

“We’re bringing our economy back from the brink of ruin. The last administration and their allies in Congress looted our treasury for trillions of dollars, driving up prices and everything at levels never seen before,” he argued.

Trump highlighted that the price of gasoline (which impacts the cost of most every other thing), eggs, chicken, and several other food items came down this year thanks to policies his administration put in place.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke of the strength of the economy earlier this month, saying that 2025 has set the table for 2026.

“We had the longest government shutdown in history… We’re still going to finish the year, probably 3.5 percent GDP growth [as noted above, it actually came in at 4.3 percent], which is incredible — with a shrinking budget deficit… So we have very good momentum coming into next year,” he told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

So Democrats should be in panic mode. Their policies slowed economic growth and drove prices up. Trump and the Republicans are getting things back on track.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




