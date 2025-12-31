Liberals Panic as Year-End Economic Numbers Come In, Trump's Plan Working

Liberals should be in panic mode based on the year-end economic numbers coming in that show President Donald Trump and the Republicans’ economic plan is working.

The Democrats were able to make some gains in last month’s off-year elections on the issue of “affordability.”

The truth is, the price of everything went up a lot during President Joe Biden’s four years in office. Trump was hired to fix it, and he’s in the midst of doing just that.

Fox News reported that four key economic indicators are all going in the right direction.

The price of a 30-year fixed mortgage is down to 6.18 percent, while overall shelter inflation (including rental properties) dropped to 3 percent. Millions of illegal immigrants leaving the country, no doubt, helped ease the pressure on rental prices in many markets.

Further, the inflation rate came in at a lower than expected 2.7 percent in November. It peaked at 9.1 percent under Biden in June 2022.

Meanwhile, the gross domestic product came in at a higher than expected 4.3 percent during the third quarter. During Biden’s final quarter in office, it was just 2.4 percent.

🚨 BREAKING: Liberals are in PANIC MODE on New Year’s Eve because President Trump’s economy is preparing for a 2026 BOOM Lower mortgage rates, 2.7% inflation, +4.3% GDP, RECORD tax refunds coming, trade deficit plummets and tariff revenues soar It’s HUGE!pic.twitter.com/rfqscs08rT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 31, 2025

CNBC reported that the home mortgage rate started at over 7 percent at the beginning of this year before Trump took office. Also helping buyers, home purchase prices remained relatively flat over the course of the year.

Regarding the decrease in the mortgage rate, CNBC explained, “For example, for a buyer putting down 20% on a $410,000 home (right around the national median), the monthly payment today is $200 less on average than it would have been a year ago. Weaker prices and lower rates are changing the math on what first-time buyers can afford.”

Further, “The typical homebuyer now needs seven years to save for a down payment, according to Realtor.com. That’s down from the recent peak of 12 years in 2022, but still roughly double pre-pandemic levels.”

Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said in a news release, “Improving housing affordability — driven by lower mortgage rates and wage growth rising faster than home prices — is helping buyers test the market. More inventory choices compared to last year are also attracting more buyers to the market.”

The Associated Press reported that the economy and related issues were at the top of voters’ minds when they went to the polls last month in blue and purple states like Virginia and New Jersey, where Republicans had hoped to take away some wins, but Democrats carried the day.

However, on the positive side for the Republicans, a Harvard CAPS/Harris survey published earlier this month found that 55 percent of registered voters trust Trump and the Republican Party to manage the economy, versus 45 percent for Democrats.

NEW December @Harvard / @HarrisXData POLL: Trump and the GOP lead Democrats by 10 points on economic management, but most voters say inflation remains his toughest battle@Harvard / @HarrisXdata Poll, Dec 2–4, 2025, among 2,204 registered voters, +/- 1.99 pts. Full poll:… pic.twitter.com/IL6nCnunjb — HarrisX (@HarrisXdata) December 8, 2025

And that’s something that GOP candidates can build on going into 2026, when the tax cuts from the “Big Beautiful Bill” — such as no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security — will take effect.

The president sought to highlight the progress his administration had made in the fight against inflation during a prime-time speech from the White House earlier this month.

Trump opened his remarks by saying, “Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it. When I took office, inflation was the worst in 48 years, and some would say in the history of our country, which caused prices to be higher than ever before, making life unaffordable for millions and millions of Americans…”

“We’re bringing our economy back from the brink of ruin. The last administration and their allies in Congress looted our treasury for trillions of dollars, driving up prices and everything at levels never seen before,” he argued.

.@POTUS: “Let’s look at the facts. Under the Biden Administration, car prices rose 22%, and in many states, 30% or more. Gasoline rose 30% to 50%. Hotel rates rose 37%. Airfares rose 31%. Now under our leadership, they are all coming down and coming down fast.” pic.twitter.com/lpNxBFZANk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 18, 2025

Trump highlighted that the price of gasoline (which impacts the cost of most every other thing), eggs, chicken, and several other food items came down this year thanks to policies his administration put in place.

BREAKING: White House Posts Staggering Chart Showing Disastrous Biden Price Increases vs Remarkable Trump Decreasespic.twitter.com/SJ0ASrBeRF — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) December 18, 2025

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke of the strength of the economy earlier this month, saying that 2025 has set the table for 2026.

“We had the longest government shutdown in history… We’re still going to finish the year, probably 3.5 percent GDP growth [as noted above, it actually came in at 4.3 percent], which is incredible — with a shrinking budget deficit… So we have very good momentum coming into next year,” he told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

.@SecScottBessent: “We had the longest government shutdown in history… we’re still going to finish the year probably 3.5% GDP growth, which is incredible — WITH a shrinking budget deficit. We have very good momentum coming into next year.” pic.twitter.com/uWmorTtF4G — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 16, 2025

So Democrats should be in panic mode. Their policies slowed economic growth and drove prices up. Trump and the Republicans are getting things back on track.

