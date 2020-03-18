Liberals Pour Hate on Ivanka After She Posts Sweet Picture with Her Kids Having Fun in Isolation

Tuesday showed us that at least some on the left are capable of reaching across the aisle in times of crisis.

CNN’s Dana Bash praised President Donald Trump on the air for “being the kind of leader that people need” as the country deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Bash later refused to give in to the outrage mob by apologizing for the comment and for breaking rank with Democrats.

As I said in the clip you posted below, this is a moment to be non-partisan, American and human – & the TONE the president set at today & yesterday’s PRESSERS were remarkably different and welcomed. That’s a fact. Let’s all take a breath and remember we are all in this together. https://t.co/bx9uLuvkOI — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) March 17, 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was also complimentary of Trump during a news briefing Tuesday morning, when the Democrat said, “His team is on it,” regarding the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in New York.

“They’ve been responsive late at night, early in the morning, and they’ve, thus far, been doing everything that they can do,” Cuomo said.

“And I want to say thank [Trump], and want to say that I appreciate it,” he said.

New York Governor Cuomo on President Trump’s response efforts to the #coronavirus: “His team has been on it… they’ve, thus far, been doing everything that they can do and I want to say thank you…” pic.twitter.com/SGCAIE2umB — Trump War Room – Text SHAMROCK to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 17, 2020

As the country comes together to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, vitriol toward the president has been on full display, so it is a breath of fresh air to see Democratic leaders and members of the establishment media put aside their partisan differences.

Unfortunately, a great number of Democrats displayed their cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome on Tuesday when they attacked the president’s family on Twitter.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter, attempted to inspire others on Twitter by sharing a photo of her family spending time indoors as public officials nationwide urge people to stay home.

“Staying home today w/ kids? Plan living room camp out!” Ivanka wrote as she shared a 2014 photo of her with two of the president’s grandchildren.

“Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads (S’mores optional),” she said.

“A fun activity that also brings family together for a meal! Share your ideas & use the hashtag #TogetherApart.”

Staying home today w/ kids? Plan living room camp out! Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads (S’mores optional😜) A fun activity that also brings family together for a meal! Share your ideas & use the hashtag #TogetherApart pic.twitter.com/rgwCl8IIHY — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 17, 2020

It was a lighthearted attempt at uniting people as much of the country practices social distancing.

Naturally, Twitter’s peanut gallery came out of the woodwork to bash the 38-year-old first daughter.

Y’all really like putting kids in tents. — 🧼I can’t stop touching my face🧼 (@axlsgirl13) March 17, 2020

Congratulations on being rich & being married to a guy actually profiting off this catastrophe There are actually people suffering. Without enough food. Without nannies or cooks or cleaning people to help with the kids. Who are forced to work or risk losing their job/business. — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) March 17, 2020

If you don’t have a bedsheet? Try foil! 🥴 pic.twitter.com/i81Y4zJwN6 — Michael Tisserand (@m_tisserand) March 17, 2020

Yes! And if you need warmth in your living room camp, you can set fire to some of the money you’ve gotten from Russians! Or if you need entertainment, you can wheel in some caged Central American kids and make them perform tricks for you. Get creative and let’s make this fun! — Uncle Blazer (@blakesmustache) March 17, 2020

So while everyone scrambles to figure out daycare, bills and toilet paper, you get to play mommy. Can you possibly be any more obtuse? — Fuzzy Headed Gremlin (@jonas_salt) March 17, 2020

Your dad caused this and you enabled him. — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) March 17, 2020

Twitter’s leftist mob showed the world what many of us already know about them: They hold nothing sacred.

The far left has been practicing its own kind of social distancing since long before it was a public health recommendation.

Democrats on social media routinely display a complete separation from common decency as they quarantine themselves against morality in the safe spaces of their liberal echo chambers.

Even during a national emergency, a sweet family photo with an invitation for unity is used by them as a means to hammer their opposition.

