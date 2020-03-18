SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Liberals Pour Hate on Ivanka After She Posts Sweet Picture with Her Kids Having Fun in Isolation

Ivanka Trump, daughter of and adviser to President Donald Trump.Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty ImagesIvanka Trump, daughter of and adviser to President Donald Trump, faced a backlash when she tried to encourage families and promote unity. (Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images)

By Johnathan Jones
Published March 18, 2020 at 8:07am
Print

Tuesday showed us that at least some on the left are capable of reaching across the aisle in times of crisis.

CNN’s Dana Bash praised President Donald Trump on the air for “being the kind of leader that people need” as the country deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Bash later refused to give in to the outrage mob by apologizing for the comment and for breaking rank with Democrats.

TRENDING: Trump Suspends 1938 Road Law, Gives Truckers Green Light To Move Emergency Supplies

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was also complimentary of Trump during a news briefing Tuesday morning, when the Democrat said, “His team is on it,” regarding the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in New York.

“They’ve been responsive late at night, early in the morning, and they’ve, thus far, been doing everything that they can do,” Cuomo said.

“And I want to say thank [Trump], and want to say that I appreciate it,” he said.

Do you think the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic will bring Americans together?

As the country comes together to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, vitriol toward the president has been on full display, so it is a breath of fresh air to see Democratic leaders and members of the establishment media put aside their partisan differences.

Unfortunately, a great number of Democrats displayed their cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome on Tuesday when they attacked the president’s family on Twitter.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter, attempted to inspire others on Twitter by sharing a photo of her family spending time indoors as public officials nationwide urge people to stay home.

“Staying home today w/ kids? Plan living room camp out!” Ivanka wrote as she shared a 2014 photo of her with two of the president’s grandchildren.

RELATED: Ilhan Omar's Attack on Ivanka Trump Over 'Family' Tweet Backfires Badly

“Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads (S’mores optional),” she said.

“A fun activity that also brings family together for a meal! Share your ideas & use the hashtag #TogetherApart.”

It was a lighthearted attempt at uniting people as much of the country practices social distancing.

Naturally, Twitter’s peanut gallery came out of the woodwork to bash the 38-year-old first daughter.

Twitter’s leftist mob showed the world what many of us already know about them: They hold nothing sacred.

The far left has been practicing its own kind of social distancing since long before it was a public health recommendation.

Democrats on social media routinely display a complete separation from common decency as they quarantine themselves against morality in the safe spaces of their liberal echo chambers.

Even during a national emergency, a sweet family photo with an invitation for unity is used by them as a means to hammer their opposition.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







We Need To Call It the 'Chinese Virus': If China Acted 3 Weeks Earlier, Cases Could Have Dropped 95%, Study Says
Coronavirus-Positive Woman Faces Up To 7 Years in Prison for Allegedly Hiding Symptoms To Board Flight
Burger King Announces Free Kids Meals as Coronavirus Closes Schools
Private Sector Responds Before Gov't, Moves To Ensure Seniors Get Groceries They Need
As Coronavirus Panic Spreads, Fox News Issues 1st Tweet in 16 Months
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×