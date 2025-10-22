Liberals Are Responsible for the Viral 'King Trump Covers Dems in Poop' Video - They Just Don't Know It

The left is freaking out about a viral, vulgar response amplified by President Donald Trump to the so-called “No Kings” protests last weekend. If they want to look at where the responsibility lies, though, they ought to look at themselves.

Despite drawing huge crowds at only a handful of the estimated 2,600-ish protests held this weekend against the Trump administration — in which countless antifa types and retired HR mavens claimed the democratically elected president, who won both the popular and electoral vote against a woman who was nominated despite not receiving a single primary vote in a primary system rigged for a man too elderly to run, which seems a bit more monarchical to me — the “No Kings” rallies dominated the headlines for the weekend.

As a fan of the New York Giants, I was more or less okay with this, as I didn’t have to hear quite as much about my team’s record-setting loss on Sunday in the non-sports media. The Trump administration didn’t seem too perturbed by this, either, as demonstrated by their response. From the New York Post:

The president posted a wild AI-generated video of himself late Saturday as a fighter pilot wearing a crown on his head, unloading sewage on “No Kings” protesters.

With “Danger Zone,” the iconic “Top Gun” theme song, blaring in the background, Trump’s fighter jet was shown dropping masses of manure on demonstrators over what appeared to be New York City.

The jaw-dropping, 19-second clip shows a close-up of lefty influencer Harry Sisson getting doused in brown sludge alongside other protesters in the Big Apple.

The clip used real footage of Sisson at a “No Kings” rally.

While Trump’s people apparently didn’t create it, the president’s accounts on Truth Social and X, among others, thought it was humorous enough to repost elsewhere:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Sisson, a glibness-spigot who has created a relatively decent following off of defending the indefensible with caffeinated (if somewhat effete) verve, surprisingly couldn’t come up with a better riposte than this:

That plane wouldn’t have made it off the ground with your fatass in the pilot’s seat. https://t.co/9qPts2otJQ — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 19, 2025

Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet? That would be great thanks — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 19, 2025

Well, because vulgarity is precisely the language the left understands. You didn’t need to look any further than some of the signs from the “No Kings” rallies.

EXCLUSIVE: Yesterday in Chicago, on the perimeter of the NO KINGS rally, an activists speaking in front of a Progressive Labor Party sign exclaims, “You gotta grab a gun, we gotta turn around the guns on this fascist system. These ICE agents gotta get shot and wiped out. The same… pic.twitter.com/zKkiyVKe9J — Christopher Sweat (@SweatEm) October 19, 2025

🚨🚨🚨 “Peaceful” No Kings marcher in Seattle tells me he will kill @StephenM if he has the chance. pic.twitter.com/UuiEKvSPGI — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 18, 2025

But really, if you want to look at the point where the presidency officially devolved into the vulgar, I remember the night well. It was Aug. 17, 1998. I remember it because I was out of the country on a family vacation — and, in a hotel room overlooking the old town quarter of Quebec City, Canada, we heard then-President Bill Clinton admit that, yes, he’d received oral sex from an intern.

“Indeed, I did have a relationship with Ms. Lewinsky that was not appropriate. In fact, it was wrong. It constituted a critical lapse in judgment and a personal failure on my part for which I am solely and completely responsible,” Clinton said.

“But it is private, and I intend to reclaim my family life for my family. It’s nobody’s business but ours. Even presidents have private lives. It is time to stop the pursuit of personal destruction and the prying into private lives and get on with our national life.”

Except it wasn’t. Because he hadn’t just lied to the nation. He’d lied to a special counsel, who had to give a detailed account of what he’d done with said intern, who he’d told us he had not had sexual relations with. (It all depended on what the word “is” was, remember?)

And the same people who are shocked about a childish AI video? They defended the guy. What harm was a little (or a lot of) adultery, in addition to a bit of perjury? Liberal activist group MoveOn.org — now just MoveOn, because apparently people know how to type web addresses now — took its name from the fact that we were supposed to “move on” from whatever Clinton had done with a cigar and his phone conversations. Liberal writer Nina Burleigh said that she “would be happy to give [Bill Clinton] a b***job just to thank him for keeping abortion legal. I think American women should be lining up with their presidential kneepads on to show their gratitude for keeping the theocracy off our backs.”

Well, alas, “theocracy” — which is to say, a president who isn’t Democrat or promiscuous — came in January of 2001 with George W. Bush. And then, in November of 2004, he won re-election. Some of you may remember this rant, anonymously written by a liberal the day after John Kerry lost, going viral among your lefty friends.

From an archived version of F***TheSouth.com, which blamed — naturally — the Southern United States for not voting The Right Way™, in the most charitable of terms:

F*** the South. F*** ’em. We should have let them go when they wanted to leave. But no, we had to kill half a million people so they’d stay part of our special Union. Fighting for the right to keep slaves – yeah, those are states we want to keep.

And now what do we get? We’re the f***ing Arrogant Northeast Liberal Elite? How about this for arrogant: the South is the Real America? The Authentic America. Really?

Cause we f***ing founded this country, a******s. Those Founding Fathers you keep going on and on about? All that bulls*** about what you think they meant by the Second Amendment giving you the right to keep your assault weapons in the glove compartment because you didn’t bother to read the first half of the f***ing sentence? Who do you think those wig-wearing lacy-shirt sporting revolutionaries were? They were f***ing blue-staters, d***head. Boston? Philadelphia? New York? Hello? Think there might be a reason all the f***ing monuments are up here in our backyard?

This rant didn’t go viral when they were tearing down “all the f***ing monuments… up here in our backyard” in 2020, and not because the page had since been taken down.

And now, more than a quarter-century on from that night in Quebec City, and the Starr report, and Nina Burleigh’s open offer, and F***TheSouth.com, and “p***y hats,” and people talking about killing people whose politics they don’t like at the “No Kings” rallies a month after a leftist allegedly killed Charlie Kirk because he didn’t like his politics, the left — especially Harry Sisson — is somehow very upset the president’s accounts reposted an AI video that was a bit juvenile?

They’re responsible for it. This isn’t even going back to the original vulgarization of our society, which began back with the American left in the 1960s. And leftists were the ones at the wheel at all the turning points that got our national political culture to this point. They just refuse to acknowledge it. If conservatives had our way, we’d still wear a coat and tie to work and poop planes wouldn’t be zooming from screen to screen. But we didn’t get that way, and when in Rome, do as the Romans do. The liberals conquered our social discourse, then whined that we used the same tactics they do.

In short: Talk about the log in your own eye before whining about the speck in Trump’s, American left.

