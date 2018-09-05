SECTIONS
Culture
Print

Liberals Slam Woman at Kavanaugh Hearing for ‘White Power’ Sign, Then Husband Reveals Her Heritage

By Steven Beyer
at 9:06am
Print

Zina Bash, a former law clerk for Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, caught a lot of heat on Tuesday during Kavanaugh’s hearing for giving what many liberals describe as a “white power sign.” After the criticism, however, her husband, who is also a lawyer, stepped forward to reveal her diverse background.

Bash was sitting directly behind Kavanaugh during the first day of hearings on Tuesday and immediately drew the attention of those opposed to Kavanaugh — as could be seen by comments made on Twitter.

TRENDING: Establishment Democrat Congressman Suffers Shock Defeat to Newcomer

The criticism started when people noticed that Bash was making the “ok” sign with her fingers, which many liberals have claimed is a symbol of “white power.”

In a now-deleted tweet that went viral, activist Amy Siskind posted a picture of Bash on Twitter and wrote, “What fresh hell is this? Kavanaugh’s assistant Zina Bash giving the white power sign right behind him during the hearing? This alone should be disqualify!!!”

Do you think this was an overreaction?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

However, the outrage was immediately met with a sharp reply by Bash’s husband, who is the U.S. Attorney for West Texas. He took to Twitter later on that day to address the criticism.

“The attacks today on my wife are repulsive,” he wrote. “Everyone tweeting this vicious conspiracy theory should be ashamed of themselves. We weren’t familiar with the hateful symbol being attributed to her for the random way she rested her hand during the long hearing.”

He wasn’t finished though. He continued his thoughts in another tweet showcasing her heritage.

He wrote, “Zina is Mexican on her mother’s side and Jewish on her father’s side. She was born in Mexico. Her grandparents were Holocaust survivors. We of course have nothing to do with hate groups, which aim to terrorize and demean other people — never have and never would.”

RELATED: Sad: 52 Percent of Americans Are Completely Clueless About the Supreme Court

Bash concluded, “Some of the Twitter comments have even referred to our baby daughter. I know that there are good folks on both sides of the political divide. I hope that people will clearly condemn this idiotic and sickening accusation.”

According to Heavy, Zina Bash had previously worked on Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign as the deputy director of policy and communications She also made it to The Hill’s 50 Most Beautiful list in 2017. In addition, her husband John clerked for then-Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jennifer Bushnell

Fox News host Heather Childers in hospital bedHeather Childers / Twitter screen shot

Fox News Host Returns to Air After ‘Shocking Health Crisis,’ Warns Fans To ‘Please Take My Advice’

Steven Beyer

Zina Bash sits behind Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing.Ari Melber / Twitter

Liberals Slam Woman at Kavanaugh Hearing for ‘White Power’ Sign, Then Husband Reveals Her Heritage

Randy DeSoto

Oval Office PrayerAlex Wong / Getty Images

Watch: Man Who Prophesied Trump’s Presidential Victory Raises Midterm Warning Flag

Randy DeSoto

Harris and RiceFox News / Twitter screen shot

Rice Counters Harris’ Narrative that Kavanaugh Cannot Be Trusted To Treat All Americans Equally

Randy DeSoto

Nancy Pelosi speaks to constituents after a health care rally in San Francisco.Kim Wilson / Shutterstock

Nancy Pelosi Snaps When Reporter Asks About Her Slumping Support from Democrats

Andrew Kerr

Former President Barack Obama.

Obama Says He’ll Leave Denmark Taxpayer-Funded Speech If His Contract Is Released to the Public

Randy DeSoto

Arizona Sens. John McCain, left, and John Kyl.NBC News screen shot; Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Breaking: Arizona Governor Announces Replacement for John McCain

Sponsored Content

Herman Cain speaks during the final day of the Republican Leadership Conference on May 31, 2014, in New Orleans.Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Exclusive: Herman Cain Launches Official Project To Crush Anti-Trumpers

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.