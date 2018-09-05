Liberals Slam Woman at Kavanaugh Hearing for ‘White Power’ Sign, Then Husband Reveals Her Heritage

Zina Bash, a former law clerk for Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, caught a lot of heat on Tuesday during Kavanaugh’s hearing for giving what many liberals describe as a “white power sign.” After the criticism, however, her husband, who is also a lawyer, stepped forward to reveal her diverse background.

Bash was sitting directly behind Kavanaugh during the first day of hearings on Tuesday and immediately drew the attention of those opposed to Kavanaugh — as could be seen by comments made on Twitter.

Who is the woman behind #kavanaugh at the hearing with that smug look on her face. She won’t be so smug when her grandchildren are forced to have abortions in back alleyways. Nvm, rich women won’t have to. — Aneita Williams (@AneitaWilliams2) September 4, 2018

I want to know who the smirking woman behind him is. She is as annoying as him. — Lisa Barker (@LisaBWrites) September 4, 2018

Who’s that smirky woman behind Kavanaugh? She’s such a distraction. Also, keep protesting this charade!#WhatAreTheyHiding #KavanaughCoverup #KavanaughConfirmationHearings — Tarek ElBadawy 🇪🇬🇺🇸 (@Dr_T222) September 4, 2018

The criticism started when people noticed that Bash was making the “ok” sign with her fingers, which many liberals have claimed is a symbol of “white power.”

In a now-deleted tweet that went viral, activist Amy Siskind posted a picture of Bash on Twitter and wrote, “What fresh hell is this? Kavanaugh’s assistant Zina Bash giving the white power sign right behind him during the hearing? This alone should be disqualify!!!”

However, the outrage was immediately met with a sharp reply by Bash’s husband, who is the U.S. Attorney for West Texas. He took to Twitter later on that day to address the criticism.

“The attacks today on my wife are repulsive,” he wrote. “Everyone tweeting this vicious conspiracy theory should be ashamed of themselves. We weren’t familiar with the hateful symbol being attributed to her for the random way she rested her hand during the long hearing.”

The attacks today on my wife are repulsive. Everyone tweeting this vicious conspiracy theory should be ashamed of themselves. We weren’t even familiar with the hateful symbol being attributed to her for the random way she rested her hand during a long hearing. 1/3 — US Attorney John Bash (@USAttyBash) September 4, 2018

He wasn’t finished though. He continued his thoughts in another tweet showcasing her heritage.

He wrote, “Zina is Mexican on her mother’s side and Jewish on her father’s side. She was born in Mexico. Her grandparents were Holocaust survivors. We of course have nothing to do with hate groups, which aim to terrorize and demean other people — never have and never would.”

Zina is Mexican on her mother’s side and Jewish on her father’s side. She was born in Mexico. Her grandparents were Holocaust survivors. We of course have nothing to do with hate groups, which aim to terrorize and demean other people — never have and never would. 2/3 — US Attorney John Bash (@USAttyBash) September 4, 2018

Bash concluded, “Some of the Twitter comments have even referred to our baby daughter. I know that there are good folks on both sides of the political divide. I hope that people will clearly condemn this idiotic and sickening accusation.”

According to Heavy, Zina Bash had previously worked on Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign as the deputy director of policy and communications She also made it to The Hill’s 50 Most Beautiful list in 2017. In addition, her husband John clerked for then-Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

