Liberals Suffer Huge Meltdown, Mock QB Tua Tagovailoa's Head Injury After Wife Shares Pro-Trump Post

Those who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome seem not to acknowledge any boundaries to the venting of their hatred.

Wednesday on her Instagram page, Annah Tagovailoa, wife of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, appeared to endorse a social media post that cast former President Donald Trump in a favorable light.

As news of Annah’s pro-Trump activity spread across the social media platform X on Wednesday, deranged liberals — or rather, the demons who possess them — showed their disdain for her political preference by mocking her husband, who has a history of severe concussions.

The original post came from conservative commentator Benny Johnson, who shared a clip of 275 electrical linemen housed free of charge at Trump National Doral Miami golf resort in advance of Hurricane Milton.

Annah then added Johnson’s post to her Instagram page.

Meanwhile, X users braced for the inevitable onslaught of liberal hatred.

Tua Tagovailoa’s wife Annah shows her support for Donald Trump on her IG story. (h/t @dolphinsdave) pic.twitter.com/Ite9BZgZes — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 9, 2024

I am sure this will be received rationally and with patience — KarterKast (@KarterKast) October 9, 2024

Nut jobs triggered in 3, 2, 1… — BOHICA AMwood (@BohecaAmwood) October 9, 2024

According to The Palm Beach Post, Tua Tagolvailoa could return to practice for the Dolphins in two weeks. He is currently on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in the Dolphins’ Sept. 12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The injury caused widespread concern, for it constituted his third diagnosed concussion and fourth head trauma in only two years.

But do not trouble deranged liberals with mundane matters such as basic human decency. Their inexplicable loathing of Trump transcends all. Like Tolkien’s One Ring, that hatred seems to control their behavior.

Indeed, a shocking-but-not-surprising number of X users mocked the Tagovailoas with references to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy — better known as CTE — a brain disorder generally associated with repeated concussions.

So he’s not the only one with CTE. — John_Podesta (@jhpodesta) October 10, 2024

Sounds like both she and her husband have CTE. Sad. — Mick Jaguar (@RealMickJaguar) October 9, 2024

Maybe her H isn’t the only one who suffered a concussion? — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) October 9, 2024

Yep. Proof CTE is contagious. — Mark J. Reichel (@reichellaw) October 10, 2024

Didn’t realize concussions were contagious — The Saurus (@TheSaurus831) October 10, 2024

Looks like she’s suffering from concussions as well — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) October 10, 2024

So the whole family got CTE? — MoneyPrinterSal ♻️🔌💰📊 (@_5starGeneral_) October 9, 2024

How many concussions has SHE had? — Silly Immigrant (@BosnianYugoslav) October 9, 2024

CTE hitting already — Deegs (@itsdeegss) October 9, 2024

On a happier note, other social media users preferred to celebrate Annah together with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Last month, Brittany also expressed her support for Trump on social media. That decision might have strained her friendship with pop music megastar Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and a supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris. It certainly called forth the wrath of deranged liberals on social media. But it also brought a note of thanks from Trump himself.

“Annah Tagovaiola & Brittany Mahomes should be friends if they aren’t already,” one X user wrote.

Annah Tagovaiola & Brittany Mahomes should be friends if they aren’t already — MAGAhombre🇺🇸 (@MAGAhombre2024) October 9, 2024

Others agreed and called for more brave political stances from sensible NFL wives.

1. Mrs. Mahomes

2. Mrs. Tagovailoa

3. — 𝚃𝚛𝚞𝚝𝚑 𝚂𝚎𝚎𝚔𝚎𝚛 (@Truth_Seeker717) October 10, 2024

We know at least two NFL quarterbacks that have intelligent wives! I know there are others, now is the time for all brave intelligent wives of NFL players to speak up. — Michael McDaniel (@ignatiusjcod) October 10, 2024

Fortunately, support for Annah far outweighed hatred on Elon Musk’s X platform.

More broadly, of course, Trump Derangement Syndrome poses a threat to peace and safety, especially that of the former president.

How soon that establishment-fostered mental pathology loses its grip on propagandized Americans remains to be seen.

Judging by the response to Annah, it cannot happen quickly enough.

