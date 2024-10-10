Share
Liberals Suffer Huge Meltdown, Mock QB Tua Tagovailoa's Head Injury After Wife Shares Pro-Trump Post

 By Michael Schwarz  October 10, 2024 at 12:02pm
Those who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome seem not to acknowledge any boundaries to the venting of their hatred.

Wednesday on her Instagram page, Annah Tagovailoa, wife of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, appeared to endorse a social media post that cast former President Donald Trump in a favorable light.

As news of Annah’s pro-Trump activity spread across the social media platform X on Wednesday, deranged liberals — or rather, the demons who possess them — showed their disdain for her political preference by mocking her husband, who has a history of severe concussions.

The original post came from conservative commentator Benny Johnson, who shared a clip of 275 electrical linemen housed free of charge at Trump National Doral Miami golf resort in advance of Hurricane Milton.

Annah then added Johnson’s post to her Instagram page.

Meanwhile, X users braced for the inevitable onslaught of liberal hatred.

According to The Palm Beach Post, Tua Tagolvailoa could return to practice for the Dolphins in two weeks. He is currently on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in the Dolphins’ Sept. 12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The injury caused widespread concern, for it constituted his third diagnosed concussion and fourth head trauma in only two years.

But do not trouble deranged liberals with mundane matters such as basic human decency. Their inexplicable loathing of Trump transcends all. Like Tolkien’s One Ring, that hatred seems to control their behavior.

Watch: Travis Kelce's Teammate Backs Trump, Despite Taylor Swift Endorsing Kamala Harris

Indeed, a shocking-but-not-surprising number of X users mocked the Tagovailoas with references to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy — better known as CTE — a brain disorder generally associated with repeated concussions.

On a happier note, other social media users preferred to celebrate Annah together with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Last month, Brittany also expressed her support for Trump on social media. That decision might have strained her friendship with pop music megastar Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and a supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris. It certainly called forth the wrath of deranged liberals on social media. But it also brought a note of thanks from Trump himself.

“Annah Tagovaiola & Brittany Mahomes should be friends if they aren’t already,” one X user wrote.

Others agreed and called for more brave political stances from sensible NFL wives.

Fortunately, support for Annah far outweighed hatred on Elon Musk’s X platform.

More broadly, of course, Trump Derangement Syndrome poses a threat to peace and safety, especially that of the former president.

How soon that establishment-fostered mental pathology loses its grip on propagandized Americans remains to be seen.

Judging by the response to Annah, it cannot happen quickly enough.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
