The mainstream media and liberals everywhere are likely to fume at the news that DOGE staffer Edward Coristine — also known as “Big Balls” — has been given a new role within the federal government.

Coristine will be joining the very same Social Security Administration which he was seeking to cut while working at the Department of Government Efficiency.

News of him joining the agency was first reported by WIRED.

“Edward Coristine joined the Social Security Administration this week as a special government employee,” Social Security spokesperson Stephen McGraw told the publication. “His work will be focused on improving the functionality of the Social Security website and advancing our mission of delivering more efficient service to the American people.”

Multiple sources at the agency also told WIRED that Coristine has already appeared in person to work onsite at the agency’s Maryland office.

One employee said they saw Coristine with DOGE engineer Aram Moghaddassi, a current employee at the social media site X who formerly worked at Neuralink, and who currently serves at the agency.

Coristine’s new gig came after a White House official told WIRED on Tuesday that the 19-year-old had resigned from his previous post, only to be brought back one week later.

His nickname origin was revealed during an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters back in May when Coristine explained that it was his LinkedIn name.

“People on LinkedIn take themselves, like, super seriously, and they’re adverse to risk, and I was, like, well, I want to be neither of those things, so I just said it, and honestly, I didn’t even think anyone would notice,” he explained.

This will surely enrage liberals who were against Musk — and DOGE — from the start.

Almost every move they made to expose corruption, cancel bloated government contracts, identify wasteful spending, and show Americans where there tax dollars were flowing was met with harsh resistance and personal criticism.

This comes only weeks after the Supreme Court sided with DOGE in two separate emergency rulings, giving them access to Social Security Administration data that had previously been blocked by a federal judge in Maryland.

Earlier this year, the acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration reportedly left her position after clashing with DOGE staffers.

Michelle King protested them having access to what she thought were sensitive government records.

Now Coristine is working for the very agency she used to be in charge of.

Washington is nothing if not comical and ironic. Especially in the age of President Donald Trump.

