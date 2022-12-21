On Monday, a market research company presented some solid data regarding the national drama Twitter has become.

Elon Musk’s progressive opponents will not be pleased with the results of the HarrisX poll.

Watching the way the billionaire runs Twitter is the equivalent of watching someone using a laser pointer to play with a cat. He keeps people on the social media platform scrambling, trying to keep up with all the developments.

Twitter has released so much consequential material since Musk took over — such as the “Twitter Files” reports of censorship with FBI involvement — it’s becoming hard to process. This is in addition to the renewed freedom of speech on the platform, which has made the site much more informative, interesting and dramatic.

Despite the serious issues involved and the implications of Twitter’s malfeasance under the previous management, sometimes Musk seems to amuse himself by toying with the progressives users who have come to hate him so much.

This may have been the case when Musk offered up a poll on Sunday on whether he should step down as the head of Twitter and said he would abide by the results.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

He denied this was a plan to introduce a replacement already selected.

With all the anger Musk has stirred up by supporting free speech and exposing governmental and corporate corruption, it was a dangerous offer to make about a $44 billion purchase.

It was even riskier as Twitter polls can be manipulated by bots and fake accounts, as reported by Forbes.

The poll received 17.5 million votes. The results were 57.5 percent in favor of Musk stepping down and 42.5 percent opposed. It appeared the people had spoken and wanted him gone.

Why would Musk self-generate such an ultimatum? Perhaps he was tired from all the attacks he has suffered and was looking for a way out.

Or maybe the poll was a trap to weed out rogue elements using Twitter, as one internet source conjectured. Musk even acknowledged the comment, an intriguing piece of evidence.

Interesting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

Whatever the case, Musk has made no moves to step down. He blamed the bot problem and announced in the future only verified voters would count.

Good point. Twitter will make that change. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

Then the HarrisX poll was announced, giving a very different result from the unscientific online Twitter poll.

It found that 53 percent of 1,028 general population respondents said Musk should stay on as CEO of Twitter.

1/ HOT OFF THE PRESS — a @Twitter-first press release: *** A majority of Americans want @elonmusk to stay on as Twitter CEO, finds #HarrisX Overnight Poll. *** 53% say Musk should stay on CEO of Twitter in statistically relevant findings of 1,028 gen pop respondents. — HarrisX (@Harris_X_) December 19, 2022



Not only did Musk win among the general population, but the research company said in a news release that 61 percent of Twitter users wanted Musk to stay on.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Picture in our poll is even better for @elonmusk among those who say they use @Twitter: 61% — Stay On

39% — Step Down Again, this is a national, representative & scientific poll. Updated data release will be up soon: https://t.co/3MYeVCPrxT — HarrisX (@Harris_X_) December 20, 2022

Noting it is independent of Musk and Twitter, HarrisX provided internals for its poll: “The survey was run from Dec 18-19, 2022 among 1,028 U.S. 18+ adults. The margin of error is plus or minus three percent and the results were weighted by gender, age, race/ethnicity, income, and education, where necessary to align them with their actual proportions in the population.”

Musk cited the poll results as proof of the “itsy bitsy bot problem” on Twitter.

Interesting. Suggest that maybe we might still have an itsy bitsy bot problem on Twitter … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2022



Progressives hope Musk will somehow take himself out with some silly stunt like the poll because so far they have not succeeded in forcing him to jump ship. Censorious liberals and the establishment media are raging because Musk has broken their monopoly over one social media platform.

They have found they can’t win on a level playing field, and the only strategy in their playbook is to cancel the competition.

Musk’s playfulness is one way to defuse their vicious attacks, and so far the people support him — even if bots and fakes do not.

