Liberty Safe Scandal: Parent Company Exposed as Major Donor to Gun-Control Democrats - Report

Liberty Safe, which describes itself as “America’s #1 heavy-duty home and gun safe manufacturer,” has come under fire after a report revealed that its parent company has donated almost half a million dollars to pro-gun control Democratic officials.

On Wednesday, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk shared FEC filings on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that show Liberty Safe’s parent company, Monomoy Capital Partners, has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democrats.

“I pulled the FEC reports on the company and found approximately $400,000 over the last 10 cycles of max donations to Democrats,” Kirk wrote.

Liberty Safe was sold to Monomoy Capital Partners in 2021, a liberal East Coast investment firm. I pulled the FEC reports on the company and found approximately $400,000 over the last 10 cycles of max donations to Democrats like: Raphael Warnock in GA

John Fetterman in PA… pic.twitter.com/WqnlQpPnrA — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 7, 2023

“Liberty Safe’s current CEO, Justin Hillenbrand, was a founding partner of Monomoy and donated $4,600 to Obama for America,” Kirk added.

In a news release Monomoy Capital issued announcing its acquisition of Liberty Safe in 2021, it called the move “another great example of Monomoy partnering with a branded, market leading, consumer products manufacturer that has garnered an enthusiast customer base throughout the company’s history.”

Among the many donations listed, the most notable were to Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Mark Kelly of Arizona, and former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes of Wisconsin – all of whom have expressed support for gun control.

Barnes lost a bid to unseat Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in November.

Kirk’s report comes as Liberty Safe is already facing fierce backlash for giving the FBI the passcode to a customer’s safe.

Nathan Earl Hughes of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was arrested on Aug. 30 for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, according to The New York Times.

The FBI executed a search of Hughes’ home that day and, in doing so, sent a request to Liberty Safe asking for access to Hughes’ gun safe.

Hughes’ lawyer, William Shipley, said Liberty Safe voluntarily gave the FBI the passcode to get into the safe, despite the fact that there was no court order requiring the company to do so, the Times reported.

Hughes’ case has been highlighted by the conservative duo known as the “Hodgetwins,” who described Hughes as an “outspoken American Patriot” and a “friend of ours.”

The Hodgetwins shared a video of Hughes’ arrest and of a convoy of FBI vehicles pulling into his driveway. Since the FBI reportedly disabled his home security system, there was no footage of agents executing the search.

🚨 Last week, a friend of ours was raided by the feds over J6, his name is Nathan Hughes and he’s from Fayetteville, Arkansas. Nate was raided by the FBI and arrested at gun point. His girlfriend (who just had a miscarriage) was held at gun point and put in handcuffs. The FBI… pic.twitter.com/LOpMQ28eUJ — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Liberty Safe has attempted to recover from the backlash by announcing that customers can now remove their safe’s passcodes from Liberty Safe’s database of combinations.

“Effective immediately, customers can visit www.libertysafe.com/pages/combination-removal and fill out the form to have records of their access codes expunged,” Liberty Safe said in a statement shared on X.

“Our mission is to protect what matters most to our customers, whether that be valuables or privacy,” the statement said. “It is our pledge to continue to make excellent products that serve gun owners everywhere.”

