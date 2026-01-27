Share
Librarian Charged with Making Terroristic Threats Against President Trump

 By Jack Davis  January 27, 2026 at 4:26pm
A social media rant has led to charges against a West Virginia librarian, who was allegedly looking for a hit man to take out President Donald Trump.

Morgan Morrow, 39, of Ripley, West Virginia, was arrested after “a social media recruitment of individuals to pursue and assassinate President Trump,” the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook.

She was charged with one count of terroristic threats, the post said.

Noting the political crosscurrents of the time, the post also noted, “This is not meant to be a political – oriented statement. This is an active criminal investigation with documented and troubling concerns. Stay safe and stay warm, everyone.”

“When you saddle up on the horse of stupidity, you have to be prepared for the ride that follows,” Sheriff Ross Mellinger said, according to WOWK-TV.

“We’re just trying to do our part in making sure that it’s not acted upon, and there’s no one that’s following her footsteps to try to carry out the plan,” he said.

A criminal complaint said that on Sunday, an alleged threat was “directed toward an unknown individual, which was believed to be a public official.”

“According to the complaint, authorities reviewed the content, context, and wording of the post, and interpreted the statement to be a message to encourage and advocate for the assassination of U.S. President Donald Trump,” WOWK reported.

The alleged threat had originated from a public TikTok account belonging to Morrow, a librarian at the Jackson County Public Library.

One post said, “Surely a sn!per [sniper] with a terminal illness can’t be a big ask out of 343 million.”

Related:
Man Arrested While Allegedly Attempting to Break Luigi Mangione Out of Prison by Posing as an FBI Agent

Morrow admitted she wrote the post and that it was directed at Trump, according to The Marietta Times.

“Some of the posts were pretty graphic,” Mellinger noted. “She was rather proud of her work.”

“We all have our opinions,” Mellinger said. “That doesn’t mean you can make threats on someone’s life.”

Millinger said it was okay “to be critical of the government. It’s okay to be critical of things you don’t agree with,” according to WOWK.

“But when you start promoting the violence and you’re promoting a plan to carry out the violence and recruiting other people to carry out the plan for you, that’s clearly crossing the line,” he said.

The Jackson County Public Library issued a statement saying it had nothing to do with the threat.

“The comments recently made by an employee do not reflect the mission, values, or standards of conduct of our organization. We take our responsibilities to the public and our supporters seriously and are committed to professionalism, respect, and integrity in all that we do,” the statement said.

“The views expressed are made in an individual capacity and do not represent the position of the organization. We are addressing the matter internally in accordance to our established policies and procedures. We remain committed to our mission and serving our community in a manner that upholds our core values,” the statement added.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




