Librarian Charged with Making Terroristic Threats Against President Trump

A social media rant has led to charges against a West Virginia librarian, who was allegedly looking for a hit man to take out President Donald Trump.

Morgan Morrow, 39, of Ripley, West Virginia, was arrested after “a social media recruitment of individuals to pursue and assassinate President Trump,” the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook.

She was charged with one count of terroristic threats, the post said.

Noting the political crosscurrents of the time, the post also noted, “This is not meant to be a political – oriented statement. This is an active criminal investigation with documented and troubling concerns. Stay safe and stay warm, everyone.”

BREAKING UPDATE: West Virginia librarian Morgan Morrow has been ARRESTED following our reporting of her post appearing to recruit individuals to ass*ssinate Trump. She is charged with one count of t*rroristic threats. https://t.co/kq1dLMy1HN pic.twitter.com/PLSQFGcTlV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 26, 2026

“When you saddle up on the horse of stupidity, you have to be prepared for the ride that follows,” Sheriff Ross Mellinger said, according to WOWK-TV.

“We’re just trying to do our part in making sure that it’s not acted upon, and there’s no one that’s following her footsteps to try to carry out the plan,” he said.

A criminal complaint said that on Sunday, an alleged threat was “directed toward an unknown individual, which was believed to be a public official.”

“According to the complaint, authorities reviewed the content, context, and wording of the post, and interpreted the statement to be a message to encourage and advocate for the assassination of U.S. President Donald Trump,” WOWK reported.

The alleged threat had originated from a public TikTok account belonging to Morrow, a librarian at the Jackson County Public Library.

One post said, “Surely a sn!per [sniper] with a terminal illness can’t be a big ask out of 343 million.”

Morrow admitted she wrote the post and that it was directed at Trump, according to The Marietta Times.

“Some of the posts were pretty graphic,” Mellinger noted. “She was rather proud of her work.”

“We all have our opinions,” Mellinger said. “That doesn’t mean you can make threats on someone’s life.”

Millinger said it was okay “to be critical of the government. It’s okay to be critical of things you don’t agree with,” according to WOWK.

“But when you start promoting the violence and you’re promoting a plan to carry out the violence and recruiting other people to carry out the plan for you, that’s clearly crossing the line,” he said.

The Jackson County Public Library issued a statement saying it had nothing to do with the threat.

“The comments recently made by an employee do not reflect the mission, values, or standards of conduct of our organization. We take our responsibilities to the public and our supporters seriously and are committed to professionalism, respect, and integrity in all that we do,” the statement said.

“The views expressed are made in an individual capacity and do not represent the position of the organization. We are addressing the matter internally in accordance to our established policies and procedures. We remain committed to our mission and serving our community in a manner that upholds our core values,” the statement added.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.