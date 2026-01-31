Librarian Charged With Recruiting People to Assassinate Trump

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in West Virginia announced Sunday evening that a librarian was under arrest after she posted videos seeking to recruit assassins targeting President Donald Trump.

Morgan L. Morrow of Ripley, West Virginia, was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat, the agency posted on its Facebook page. The arrest was announced at 9:31 p.m. Eastern time, hours after Libs of TikTok posted the videos on X earlier Sunday evening.

“Following a detailed evening investigation by deputies and the Jackson County [Bureau] of Investigations, Morgan L. Morrow, age 39 of Ripley, has been detained, arrested, and transported to [South Central Regional Jail] following a social media recruitment of individuals to pursue and assassinate President Trump,” the agency’s post, signed by Jackson County Sheriff RH Mellinger, said. “Further details will be released as we continue to compile facts and further the investigation. Morrow is charged with one count of TERRORISTIC THREATS.”

“NOTE: This is not meant to be a political – oriented statement,” Mellinger continued. “This is an active criminal investigation with documented and troubling concerns.”

The White House and Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation about the arrest.

The video, which featured a caption saying, “Surely a sniper with a terminal illness cannot be a big ask out of 343 million,” apparently was posted on Morrow’s Instagram, and comments showed others proposing the assassinations of White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller as well as tech CEO Larry Ellison and Silicon Valley entrepreneur Peter Thiel.

Two assassins targeted Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign, with the then-Republican candidate being struck in the right ear after Thomas Crooks fired multiple shots at Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. A Secret Service agent thwarted an attempt by Ryan Wesley Routh in September 2024, who was lurking near the Trump International Golf Course with a rifle.

Other conservatives have also been targeted for violence, including Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated while debating attendees of a Sept. 10 event at Utah Valley University near Provo, Utah. Independent journalists Nick Sortor and Cam Higby were targeted by rioters during the evening of Jan. 11 while documenting efforts to hinder operations by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

