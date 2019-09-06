Libs Agree To Protect Eagle Eggs, Quickly Turn When Asked To Do the Same for Unborn Babies

It’s a myth that Ben Franklin wanted the turkey to be our national symbol. However, the man who was arguably our wittiest and weirdest Founding Father didn’t think too highly of the eventual choice.

“For my own part I wish the Bald Eagle had not been chosen the Representative of our Country,” Franklin wrote. “He is a Bird of bad moral Character. He does not get his Living honestly. You may have seen him perched on some dead Tree near the River, where, too lazy to fish for himself, he watches the Labour of the Fishing Hawk; and when that diligent Bird has at length taken a Fish, and is bearing it to his Nest for the Support of his Mate and young Ones, the Bald Eagle pursues him and takes it from him.”

While I think bald eagles are pretty awesome, perhaps the symbol of this country isn’t as unimpeachable as we’ve made it out to be.

And, in any event, unborn eagles shouldn’t be treated as more valuable than unborn humans.

A number of people strolling around Echo Park in Los Angeles didn’t share this opinion, however.

How do I know this? Well, Will Witt of PragerU did all of the hard work for us. He went to the trendy L.A. neighborhood and asked residents to sign two separate petitions.

“We have a petition to stop the killing of eagles, like eagle eggs, people disturb them or they destroy them. These eagles haven’t been born yet, they have rights, you know?” his pitch went.

“We don’t think that they should be harmed and we think that there should be harsher penalties for those kind of things. Would you guys agree?”

Then, after he was done with that one: “We have one other petition about stopping the killing of humans, too — like, babies.”

The results may surprise you. But probably not.

On the eagles: “Don’t kill eagles,” one response went. She would later note that “eagles are people, too.”

“Best of luck, I hope you save the eagles,” another person told Witt.

On the babies: “Oh, no, I don’t agree. I fully support abortion,” one woman said.

Another, stating that “eagles aren’t raped,” said “I don’t agree with that. I’m like pro-abortion, sorry.”

“I think it’s the mother’s decision,” another said. “A human woman should have more rights probably than a bald eagle. Abortion.”

“I don’t think eagles have a lot of opinions,” one line of thinking went.

A woman who said that the petition to save the eagles was “fun” said that “babies are gross.”

“You know what it does to your body?” she said. “You’re not a woman, so you have no idea.”

Well, neither of them were eagles, but that didn’t stop either from saying unborn eagles ought to be saved.

It’s already very illegal to tamper with bald eagle eggs, whereas any sort of federal law that puts limits killing babies before they’re born brings paroxysms of anger out the left.

Why? Because it’s a woman’s choice, of course. The fetus — certainly something more than just a fertilized egg — has no say in it. They don’t “have a lot of opinions” in the matter. And don’t try to pass any laws to protect them, or else you’re violating the 14th Amendment.

Liberals are willing to give any sort of excuse to protect an eagle egg. They’re also willing to give any sort of excuse to avoid protecting a fetus. That should be all you need to know about the modern state of the left when it comes to the unborn.

