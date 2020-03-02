Libs Attack Trump-Supporting Mexican Restaurant Owners, But MAGA Backers Ride to the Rescue

This is one couple targeted by the liberal mob that isn’t backing down.

Immigrants Betty and Jorge Rivas, owners of a Mexican restaurant in Tucson, Arizona, have learned the hard way what it can mean to be supporters of President Donald Trump.

They were behind him in 2016 and targeted by a backlash, as KGUN in Tucson reported at the time. And recently, when they were seen attending the Feb. 19 Trump rally in Phoenix, they became a target again.

As Fox News reported, “negative reviews began hitting the Facebook page for Sammy’s Mexican Grill.”

But the couple has also been flooded with positive messages from Make America Great Again backers – and even from the Make America Great Again chief spokesman himself – and that’s gone a long way toward helping the restaurant survive the liberal attack.

TRENDING: Dad Sits for Days Outside Wife's Bedroom Door, Refusing To Leave Her During Her Cancer Battle

“The food is GREAT at Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona,” Trump posted on Twitter Sunday, misstating the restaurant’s location, but leaving no doubt about his feelings. “Congratulations to Betty & Jorge Rivas on doing such a wonderful job. I will try hard to stop by the next time I am in Phoenix. Support Sammy’s!

The food is GREAT at Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona. Congratulations to Betty & Jorge Rivas on doing such a wonderful job. I will try hard to stop by the next time I am in Phoenix. Support Sammy’s! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

Trump wasn’t the only one. Check out this video of the Rivases talking. Just about any American should be able to agree with the sentiments here.

Meet Jorge and Betty Rivas, the owners of Sammy’s Mexican Grill. They love President @realdonaldtrump. They were attacked in 2016 over their support of our President. They were attacked again just over a week ago for attending his rally. Eat at Sammy’s Mexican Grill! pic.twitter.com/cFKVZ079S7 — Derek Utley (@realDerekUtley) March 1, 2020

“As naturalized United States citizens, we have the right to support President Trump, or to support any other candidate that loves this country,” Jorge Rivas said, in accented English that made the message somehow more powerful.

“For me, it is very important to support people that have the same values as I do. Just ’cause we’re Latinos it doesn’t mean we have to think like every other Latino in this country. We are individuals. And we feel that we have a constitutional right to meet to support whoever we want.”

Later he sounded a defiant note every American should thrill to.

“We will not be intimidated.”

And the couple had plenty of supporters.

RELATED: Democrats Should Be Panicking Over Latest Trump Rally Numbers

The progressive mobs never learned their lesson about free advertising after the Chick-Fil-A “boycotts”. Sammy’s will be needing help very soon to accommodate the influx of business they’re about to receive after the President’s tweet. Our President is creating jobs everywhere! — AZ Spook 🇺🇸🗽 (@SunDevil31673) March 1, 2020

i will be in Tucson next month and willl eat at Sammy’s (more than one meal). — Chandra Sankaran (@ChandraSankara1) March 1, 2020

All liberty loving Americans must fight against the Fascism of the Left by supporting and aiding the victims of that fascism. These people are being persecuted for their views, for exercising the 1st Amendment rights. Please patronize their restaurant. — Tab (@tabartis) March 1, 2020

Check out a KGUN report from Sunday here.

In an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Sunday, the couple said the brouhaha might have hurt their business at first, but it has come back in a big way.

And regardless, they’re not backing down on their support for Trump.

“The first day, couple of days, it always goes down,” Jorge Rivas said. “But, like yesterday, we had a very good day. People that know that anyone, as an American, has the right to support whoever you want.

Do you support these restaurant owners? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2149 Votes) 0% (2 Votes)

“They come out and support us. So in a way, it’s turned out to be pretty good. Thankfully.”

What’s most impressive is how the two Americans-by-choice – Jorge is from El Salvador, Betty is from Mexico, according to Fox – have an appreciation for American freedoms that those born to the country take too often for granted.

Jorge Rivas said the criticism the couple had received from liberals in 2016 hadn’t scared them away from supporting Trump’s re-election.

“And since that happened, we have had Betty and the president’s picture up on the wall of the restaurant. So we have never denied or hide from what we stand for and what we believe,” he said.

“And we’ve been active. We’ve been going to President Trump’s rallies he has had in Phoenix and going to other meetings where Republicans meet.

“So we know who we are. We know that it’s important for us to stay active, to say what we feel.

“I personally feel that to me, staying quiet, and saying ‘oh, I’m not going to express my opinion because they might attack me,’ that would go against what I believe,” he said.

“That would go against what American stands from, ‘for,’ I mean.”

That’s the kind of spirit liberals won’t recognize, but MAGA supporters everywhere see as an instant kinship beyond race or language or region of the country.

That’s America talking, and it’s not backing down a bit.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.