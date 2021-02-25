On Monday, the Supreme Court decided not to hear an appeal from the Pennsylvania GOP regarding the extension of mail-in ballot deadlines in the state during the November election.

Justice Clarence Thomas issued a dissenting opinion with concerns he had based on the Constitution.

As a result, the left decided to attack his wife and suggest that the entire family was too radical.

In his dissent, Thomas clearly laid out the reasons he thought the Supreme Court should hear the appeal.

He conceded that the laws in Pennsylvania probably did not change the outcome of the presidential election, but he raised concerns that similar election fraud could have more dire consequences in the future.

Thomas Dissent by The Western Journal

“These cases provide us with an ideal opportunity to address just what authority nonlegislative officials have to set election rules, and to do so well before the next election cycle,” he wrote. “The refusal to do so is inexplicable.”

Thomas was referring to the fact that a Pennsylvania state court decided to extend the mail-in ballot deadline that had been passed by the General Assembly. The U.S. Constitution explicitly gives the power to determine election laws to state legislatures.

As such, Thomas was justified in his concern that the state court effectively defied the Constitution.

In addition, he was correct that refusing to hear the case might lead to other state courts overstepping their power in the same way.

Instead of addressing these valid concerns, leftists have decided to paint Thomas as a radical in order to distract from the real issues. They have used Facebook posts from his wife, Ginni, to make this argument.

The Washington Post reported that Ginni Thomas backed supporters of then-President Donald Trump who rallied in Washington on the morning of Jan. 6.

“LOVE MAGA people!!!!” one post read.“GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP or PRAYING,” she said in another.

She later issued a disclaimer that her posts were “written before violence in the US Capitol.” Her Facebook page is no longer visible.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi, suggested that Thomas’ dissent must be based on his wife’s politics.

“I’m concerned that #SCOTUS Justice Thomas dissented – we will have to learn more about the role his wife Gini Thomas played in raising money for Trump’s deadly #Jan6 ‘Insurrection Day,'” she tweeted Monday.

Agree – yet I’m concerned that #SCOTUS Justice Thomas dissented – we will have to learn more about the role his wife Gini Thomas played in raising money for Trump’s deadly #Jan6 “Insurrection Day” — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 22, 2021

This is pure insanity on multiple fronts.

First of all, it represents the false leftist idea that anyone who supported investigations into fraud during the November election also supported the Jan. 6 incursion.

It is quite possible that Ginni Thomas supported Trump voters gathering peacefully to protest without hoping for those protests to turn violent.

Just about every prominent Republican has condemned the Capitol riot — including those who questioned whether the election was decided fairly. Ginni Thomas can voice support for election protesters while simultaneously opposing the Capitol incursion.

Second, the fact that she posted something on Facebook does not mean her husband agreed with it. The suggestion that Thomas not only agrees with his wife’s post but also relied on such a view in his decision is a pretty big leap.

Third, Pelosi’s reference to her “raising money” for the rallygoers has been debunked by The New York Times.

Finally, this argument suggests that Supreme Court justices should have to be concerned about investigations into their family members if they do not decided cases in a way that the left agrees with. This undermines the ability of the court to do its job.

Despite these flaws, other Twitter users echoed Pelosi’s sentiment.

One user said Thomas and his wife are both “clearly radicalized.”

For the sake of the integrity of the highest court in the United States of America, Justice Thomas must resign. Ginni Thomas must be investigated for her role in the January 6 insurrection. He and his wife are clearly radicalized. #JusticeThomasResign #ResignThomas — Dogs4Life (@yogaskidogs) February 22, 2021

This is another example of a popular tactic used by many liberals. They believe they can bully their political opponents into submission — and, sadly, it works in many cases.

There are countless examples of celebrities being bullied into apologizing after making any kind of statement that does not reflect radical left ideas. Now, liberals are trying to use the same tactic against Supreme Court justices.

It is extremely important for Thomas to stand his ground and not succumb to the bully tactics of the left. The integrity of the Supreme Court depends on it.

