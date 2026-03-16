Libs Complain Trump Removed the Olive Branch from the Dime, But They're Wrong - That Was Their Buddy, Joe Biden

No matter how far liberals sink, we can always count on them to explore new depths of pettiness.

For instance, leave it to liberals to grouse about a modest and historically appropriate change to a commemorative coin now in circulation.

Then, leave it to those same liberals to blame President Donald Trump for the design when, in fact, the change occurred during the final months of former President Joe Biden’s administration.

According to USA Today, “Americans are raising their eyebrows” at the new “Emerging Liberty Dime,” the back of which — for one year, at least — now features an eagle carrying only arrows in its talons, rather than the version of the eagle seen on the Great Seal of the United States, which shows the bird clutching arrows on one side and an olive branch on the on the other.

In other words, liberals have speculated that the removal of the peace-signifying olive branch symbolizes Trump’s bellicosity.

“The administration that has decided to call the Department of Defense the Department of War, has removed the olive branches from the eagle depicted on the 2026 dime,” one liberal wrote on the social media platform X. “The Great Seal of the United States, around since the 1700s, has always shown olive branches & arrows, but now …”

The administration that has decided to call the Department of Defense the Department of War, has removed the olive branches from the eagle depicted on the 2026 dime. The Great Seal of the United States, around since the 1700s, has always shown olive branches & arrows, but now… https://t.co/C9YMmTTNu7 — ⒿⒶⓎ ⒷⓇⓄⓌⓃ jaybrown.bsky.social (@TheMrJayBrown) March 13, 2026

“Thought this was a parody, but, no, the US Mint really removed the olive branch — but not the arrows — held by the eagle on the dime. The design goes back to the super-woke days of 1782,” another liberal X user complained.

Thought this was a parody, but, no, the US Mint really removed the olive branch—but not the arrows—held by the eagle on the dime. The design goes back to the super-woke days of 1782. Link in next tweet. pic.twitter.com/yFShwa6IUl — Tim Spalding 🇺🇦 (@librarythingtim) March 13, 2026

As usual, however, the liberals got it wrong.

In fact, the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, which advises the treasury secretary, voted to approve the new design in October 2024, according to USA Today.

We may, therefore, rank this among the very few good decisions ever made under Biden.

After all, the point of these commemorative coins is to memorialize America’s independence in 1776. That independence, whether liberals like it or not, required a war.

Better yet, the absence of the olive branch carries a powerful symbolism that even the coin’s designers might not recognize.

On July 8, 1775 — three weeks after the Battle of Bunker Hill, and nearly three months after the clashes at Lexington and Concord — the Second Continental Congress sent Britain’s King George III a second petition, known to history as the Olive Branch Petition.

Signed by the likes of John Hancock, Samuel Adams, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Patrick Henry, and Thomas Jefferson, the Olive Branch Petition affirmed colonists’ allegiance to the king and sought a peaceful redress of their many grievances. But the king denounced them as rebels, and they never again sought formal reconciliation.

In other words, notwithstanding their best efforts, sometimes the aggrieved and oppressed must fight. The American Revolution proved as much. And the new commemorative dime — despite liberals’ silly objections — tells the story properly.

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