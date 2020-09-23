A bail fund promoted by Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris helped bail out of jail six men accused of domestic violence between June and August, court documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation show.

Two of the men face felony charges for allegedly strangling women in their own homes, and another stands accused of beating his girlfriend with a closed fist, records show. All but one of the individuals had been convicted of prior domestic violence-related charges when the Minnesota Freedom Fund helped bail them out of jail.

Harris encouraged her Twitter followers to donate to the MFF in June. The fundraising link she posted to Twitter was still accepting donations as of Tuesday.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw

Harris suggested that donations to the MFF would “help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”

However, the MFF revealed on Sept. 4 that only about six percent of the money it had spent since Floyd’s death had gone to help bail out of jail people facing protest-related charges.

The DCNF previously reported that in the months since Harris promoted the MFF, the fund has helped post bail for people accused of violent crimes, including Timothy Wayne Columbus, who faces up to 30 years in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

Donovan Dexter Boone — FREED BY MFF

Donavan Dexter Boone, 31, was arrested May 2 after he allegedly broke into his son’s mother’s apartment and proceeded to strangle her in front of her children, according to a statement of probable cause.

The alleged victim told authorities she took shelter in her bathroom after Boone forced entry into her apartment. He then “forced his way into the bathroom” and “grabbed her by the throat,” per the statement.

Boone has previously been convicted of felony domestic assault by strangulation and issuing felony terroristic threats, according to court records.

One week after his arrest, Boone signed a form indicating that the money posted for his bail should be returned to the MFF, indicating that they paid for his release.

Dalvin Devonte Gates — FREED BY MFF

Davlin Devonte Gates, 28, was arrested May 13 after he allegedly strangled a woman just days after she allowed him to move in with her, according to a statement of probable cause.

Gates and his alleged victim got into an argument when Gates strangled the woman until she lost consciousness.

Minnesota prosecutors noted in the charging document that Gates had exhibited a pattern of “escalating violent conduct toward romantic partners and household members.” He has four prior domestic violence-related convictions, two of which were felonies, according to the document.

Gates filed a request to receive bail from the MFF and was subsequently released from the Hennepin County Jail on July 20, according to the jail roster. Gates confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation in a phone call on Tuesday that the fund had paid his bail.

Marcus Marshun Butler — FREED BY MFF

Marcus Marshun Butler, 40, was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on Aug. 13, according to a statement of probable cause.

Butler struck his victim “five or six times with a closed fist,” according to the statement, which also indicates that police saw a small cut on her face. The statement adds that Butler petitioned to plead guilty for this crime.

He also has a lengthy rap sheet, which includes domestic assault.

Following his arrest, Butler signed a form indicating that the money posted for his bail should be returned to the MFF.

Matthew Owens Earl Thompson — FREED BY MFF

Matthew Owens Earl Thompson, 29, was arrested after he “pushed his way” into a domestic partner’s house while smoking marijuana and smelling like alcohol, according to a statement of probable cause.

Officers found him throwing rocks at his victim’s windows. The victim told authorities that Thompson “is not supposed to have contact with her.”

This is not the first time Thompson has been accused of domestic crimes. He has previously been convicted of domestic violence and violating a no contact order, according to his criminal record and the statement of probable cause.

Following his arrest, Thompson signed a form indicating that the money posted for his bail should be returned to the MFF.

Tyrone Thomas Shields — FREED BY MFF

Tyrone Thomas Shields, 53, was arrested after allegedly leaving a golf ball-sized lump on the head of his wife of 19 years, according to a statement of probable cause.

Shields allegedly attacked his wife as she attempted to leave their house, the statement says. He got into the back seat of the car she was driving and proceed to strike her from behind, according to the statement.

He has been twice convicted of domestic violence-related crimes in the last decade, the statement notes.

Following his arrest, Shields signed a form indicating that the money posted for his bail should be returned to the MFF.

Reece Omaur Bonneville — FREED BY MFF

Reece Omaur Bonneville, 29, was arrested on Aug. 11 after he allegedly assaulted his domestic partner and the two officers who came to apprehend him, leaving one with a black eye and another with a cut on his arm, according to a statement of probable cause.

The statement also notes that Bonneville’s victim was “holding their child while the assault was occurring.”

He was later convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault in connection with this incident, but not before he was bailed out by the MFF, as indicated by a form he signed requesting that bail money posted on his behalf be sent back to the fund.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.