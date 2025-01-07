Share
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris pauses while speaking to reporters as she walks out of a meeting with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y) after certifying the Electoral College vote for the 2024 Presidential election at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Libs Freak Out Because Man Holding Bible, Cane Couldn't Shake Kamala Harris' Hand

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 7, 2025 at 5:59am
Congress was sworn in on Jan. 6, so you know that the Democrats had a topic they were going to bang on about: Specifically, Sen. Deb Fischer’s husband.

Yeah, I know — I didn’t see that one coming, either. But apparently, the husband of the Nebraska GOP incumbent was called out on social media for, according to libs, refusing to shake Vice President Kamala Harris’ hand.

Nobody bothered to look at what was in his hands, but why let facts get in your way? It’s not like the Democrats do it with the Capitol incursion, either, and they certainly don’t do it four years afterwards.

The viral lie-spreading began on social media just as soon as the moment was caught on video, but the biggest superspreader was podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen, who rather hilariously hosts a show called “No Lie.”

“The husband of a Republican senator just refused to shake hands or make eye contact with Vice President Harris,” Cohen said, showing a clip that purported to demonstrate that Fischer’s husband Bruce left Harris out in the cold. “The level of class you can expect from MAGA.”

Pretty soon, every low-rent leftist personage on social media — from @JoJoFromJerz to Harry Sisson — got themselves in a lather over this:

WARNING: The following posts contain language that some readers will find offensive.

Is Kamala Harris just as gaffe-prone as her boss?

Wow. Just wow. What a Republican L, and a big W for Kamalalamalalama for showing them how class is done.

I mean, except for the fact that they were making fun of someone who had mobility issues and couldn’t shake Harris’ hand because he was holding himself up with a cane and was holding a Bible in his left hand:

Oh, well. Besides that

It’s clear from watching the video that Bruce looks down, tries to put the Bible he was holding in his left hand to his side, but given that Harris hadn’t noticed the cane and had extended her right hand, that wasn’t going to work, either. So they just lined up for a photo and went merrily along their way.

It’s here worth noting that the administrative apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Remember when, before he was vice president, Biden asked a wheelchair-bound state senator to “stand up, let them see you?”

Or, when he finally became president, when he didn’t let someone’s existence upon this earth (or lack thereof, tragically), stop him from calling on them during a White House event:

But remember, folks, he has a childhood stutter. If you’re worried about that, you’re an ageist. I mean, until this summer, after that one debate Which We Shall Not Talk About™.

Here we see the same revisionism: The vice president wanted a handshake with the husband of a senator who had a cane in one hand and the Bible his wife used to swear herself in in the other, and the Democrats act as if he’s the jerk. What a fitting coda for a day when the left pretended a bunch of chaos tourists who made their way into the Capitol Building four years ago constituted an “insurrection” and “threat to democracy.”

