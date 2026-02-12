Share
Stonewall Inn owner Stacy Lentz speaks Tuesday during a protest in front of the Stonewall Monument in Manhattan in New York, after the National Park Service ordered the removal of a gay "pride" flag at the site. (Kena Betancur - AFP / Getty Images)

Libs Furious After Trump Makes In-Your-Face Change to 'Birthplace of the Modern Gay Rights Movement' - The Stonewall Inn National Monument

 By Samantha Chang  February 12, 2026 at 12:57pm
LGBT activists are furious because the Trump administration removed a large rainbow flag that flew over the Stonewall Inn in lower Manhattan, the site of the 1969 riots that launched the gay-rights movement.

“The National Park Service, the federal agency overseeing U.S. national monuments, said that it managed the flagpole at the monument and that the flag had been removed to ensure a ‘longstanding policy’ was applied consistently across its sites,” Reuters reported Tuesday.

The removal was done in accordance with a Jan. 21 memo from the Department of the Interior, which stated that only the U.S. flag, DOI flags, and POW (Prisoner of War) flags can be displayed in public spaces managed by the National Park Service.

“Flagpoles at buildings under the jurisdiction, custody, or control of DOI are also not intended to serve as a forum for free expression by the public,” the memo stated.

In other words, federal properties are not propaganda vehicles that should be flippantly weaponized by special-interest groups to push partisan agendas.

This makes sense, since allowing one group to display its flag can trigger other groups to demand their flags also be flown at federally managed public spaces.

The rainbow flag — which celebrates the LGBT community — represents roughly 9 percent of the U.S. population, according to the Gallup organization.

One could argue that the other 91 percent of the nation might feel alienated that an exception was made only for homosexuals.

Predictably, leftist wingnuts such as New York’s Muslim socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani slammed the flag removal as an “act of erasure” of the gay community.

As a reminder, the Stonewall Inn was a Mafia-run, unlicensed gay bar in the late 1960s where drag queens, transgender individuals, and homeless youth who worked as prostitutes gathered to socialize.

The inn was owned and operated by the Genovese crime family, a New York Mafia syndicate.


The Mafia ran the Stonewall Inn and most of the gay clubs in downtown Manhattan without liquor licenses and bribed police to look the other way.

With little police enforcement of local laws, the Stonewall Inn’s owner, Tony Lauria “was able to cut corners on safety and hygiene,” PBS reported.

“Bartenders did not have access to running water behind the bar, so often served drinks in dirty, used glasses; many Gay Rights groups blamed the Stonewall for a 1969 outbreak of hepatitis among its patrons,” the outlet reported.

“Stonewall’s owners also reportedly engaged in extortion. Employees singled out wealthy patrons who were not public about their sexuality, and blackmailed them for large sums of money with the threat of being ‘outed,'” according to PBS.

“This practice eventually became the most profitable aspect of the Mafia’s club management.”

Despite this seedy background, the Obama administration designated the Stonewall Inn a national monument in June 2016.

At that point, it came under the purview of the National Park Service, a bureau of the Department of the Interior.

This means the NPS and the DOI have the right to decide which flags can be flown at the Stonewall.

The left’s fetishization of certain “pet causes” — such as illegal immigration and transgenderism — and its disdain for the majority of American citizens underscores that its hollow advocacy is little more than performative virtue-signaling.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
