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Protesters hold sticks and flags while chanting slogans as they march during a demonstration by the "March & March" and Operation Dudula movements marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Johannesburg, on June 30, 2026.
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Protesters hold sticks and flags while chanting slogans as they march during a demonstration by the "March & March" and Operation Dudula movements marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Johannesburg, on June 30, 2026. (Emmanuel Croset - AFP / Getty Images)

Libs Horrified as South African Blacks Brutally Beat, Evict Immigrants Invading Their Country

 By Samuel Short  July 8, 2026 at 8:15am
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Liberal media outlets find themselves in a truly difficult position when looking at immigration in South Africa.

Black South Africans are supposedly victims — they are black and African, after all — but immigrants are victims, too.

Where does that leave us when black South Africans start expressing strong anti-immigrant sentiments against black immigrants?

It’s a quagmire for neo-Marxist ideologues in deciding which victim group to support.

Among the left-wing outlets trying to find their bearings with this news comes The Wall Street Journal, which reported on the situation on June 28.

Africans from countries like Ghana, Mozambique, and Malawi have been subjected to beatings, killings, and calls for them to return home.

South Africans have taken up spears, clubs, and whips to make it known that these people are not welcome.

Ide Juma, a 35-year-old Mozambican, said he was beaten outside the barber shop he worked for.

“I go to the police and they shoot me,” he said. “We have papers. Why do they not treat us like human beings?”

Juma had been legally in the country for a decade when he was targeted by March & March, an anti-immigrant group.

The group calls itself a “grassroots citizen movement,” saying they are “addressing growing concerns about undocumented immigration in South Africa.”

“What began as conversations among communities affected by issues related to illegal immigration, employment competition, and access to public services, evolved into an organized advocacy movement,” its website added.

Related:
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The Wall Street Journal said they have called for immigration enforcement and economic opportunities for South African natives who are citizens.

Despite South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s assurances of safety for immigrants, the aforementioned Ghana, Mozambique, and Malawi have sent transportation to the country to repatriate their nationals.

Of the 1,800 Ghanaians and Nigerians who recently went home, more than 75 percent of Ghanaians were on overstayed visas, and 854 Nigerians had entered the country illegally. A majority of the over 1,000 Mozambicans repatriated were illegal.

Malawi is also working to return its 10,000 nationals.

If you’re a leftist, who is in the wrong?

Further, why isn’t this development making headlines across every major media outlet?

The Associated Press reported two Nigerians died on June 28 during protests. A second report from the outlet noted these are the largest anti-immigration protests the country has seen since 2008.

On Tuesday, the BBC reported that Ghana, upset about repatriations, postponed Ramaphosa’s visit to the country, citing “xenophobia.”

Certainly, one can find these stories, but for as big of an issue as illegal immigration has become in the news cycle, it shouldn’t be necessary to go searching.

The left goes ballistic over President Donald Trump deporting illegal immigrants. It would be consistent to denounce black South Africans here.

Is there a lack of concern because of a lack of a racial divide? This is black-on-black violence. The narrative we’re constantly told is that white supremacy is the real threat. Only white America could ever drive out non-white immigrant populations.

How does South Africa fix this problem, and what moral framework are South Africans operating through in addressing the issue?

Beatings, spearings, whippings, and murders by South Africans make Trump supporters look mild in their tactics.

If black lives really mattered to the left, we’d be getting an earful of this story.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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