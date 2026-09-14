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The mainstream media studiously ignored George Floyd's criminal past for years, but published a hit piece on Lindsay Clancy's holdout juror within a week of a mistrial being declared.
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The mainstream media studiously ignored George Floyd's criminal past for years, but published a hit piece on Lindsay Clancy's holdout juror within a week of a mistrial being declared. (nadia_bormotova - iStock / Getty Images)

Libs Ignored George Floyd's Criminal Record, But Found Black Holdout Clancy Juror's Record Within Just 1 Week

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 14, 2026 at 2:02pm
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Boston’s WBTS-TV spent a week digging into the background of the holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial.

It spent years treating George Floyd as a saint with no past.

The Clancy murder trial ended in a mistrial on Sept. 4 after one holdout refused to join 11 other jurors.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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