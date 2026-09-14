Boston’s WBTS-TV spent a week digging into the background of the holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial.

It spent years treating George Floyd as a saint with no past.

The Clancy murder trial ended in a mistrial on Sept. 4 after one holdout refused to join 11 other jurors.

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