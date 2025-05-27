Libs' Liverpool Car Attack Narrative Unravels as Police Begin Speaking Out

One of the more peculiar developments of the social media age is how almost any major social or economic event — particularly tragedies — can and must be immediately politicized.

A shocking Monday incident at a soccer championship parade proved that phenomena to be true again.

And that’s bad news for the prevailing liberal narrative surrounding the horrific scene.

The soccer world was hit with a horrific incident in England when a parade celebrating the Premier League championship for Liverpool Football Club was disrupted by a man driving his car into the crowd, according to the New York Times.

One adult and one child were seriously hurt, while dozens more were sent to the hospital for varying degrees of injury.

CNN reported that 27 people were taken to the hospital as a result of what happened.

Four people, including a child and three adults, were rescued from underneath the vehicle, responders said.

A 53-year-old British man was taken into custody.

One witness, Harry Rashid, was there with his wife and two young children.

He told PA Media, “This gray people carrier just pulled up from the right and just rammed into all the people at the side of us … It was extremely fast.

“Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car,” he said.

“It was horrible. And you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people … I saw people lying on the ground, people unconscious. It was horrendous. So horrendous,” he said.

After the car stopped, Rashid said many people ran over and started to smash the vehicle’s windows.

You can view footage of the horrific incident below:

WARNING: The following video contains imagery that some viewers may find disturbing

For many liberals on social media, the revelation that the driver was a white man was a chance to take a victory lap.

The idea behind it was that conservatives have been “dunked on” because this attack wasn’t perpetrated by an illegal immigrant.

Joey Barton forgot that we can still see the old version of the edited tweet. He tried to weaponise what happened in Liverpool and changed his mind after he found out that the driver was a 53-year-old British white man. pic.twitter.com/iWPeH2CaE4 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 26, 2025

WARNING: The following X post contains language that some readers will find offensive

if you’re the type of person asking why they released the info that the perpetrator of the incident on Water Street in Liverpool is white British, the answer is to stop the likes of you going off to commit hate crimes in the name of your bullshit “patriotism” 🙃 hope this helps — mattyDELaney 🍉🌻 (@moderndaydelboy) May 26, 2025

However, turns out even that narrative is incorrect, at least as police unveiled more information.

As ESPN noted, police have come out and determined that this was not a terror attack at all.

They didn’t say whether the driver experienced a medical episode or some other problem, but they definitively ruled out an act of terrorism.

That would fly in the face of the victory-lapping left, as the alleged perpetrator’s race is a moot point if this was more accident than incident.

Conservatives, meanwhile, are arguing that they can’t win in these situations. The argument goes that if the perpetrator was a Muslim or migrant, it takes a long time for any sort of meaningful details to emerge.

But if he’s white? The identification is swift.

It’s INSANE that the media are RELENTLESSLY spouting the fact the Liverpool attacker is White within ONE HOUR But when it’s a Muslim attacker, police wait DAYS. Britain is full of Islamic apologists. TAKE YOUR COUNTRY BACK, BRITS! pic.twitter.com/ZMMFokgCNM — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 26, 2025

“We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre,” the local police said via statement.

