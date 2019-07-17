Trump Rises Above Fray, Honors Recently Deceased Liberal Justice Who Insulted Him

President Donald Trump is honoring the late former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, despite Stevens having criticized the president as recently as May of this year.

News broke Tuesday evening that Stevens, who served on the Supreme Court from 1975 until 2010, had died at the age of 99 one day after suffering a stroke, according to USA Today.

He’s set to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, where his second wife, Maryan, is also buried.

On Wednesday, Trump issued a proclamation ordering the American flag to be flown at half-staff at the White House and all federal property across the country and abroad.

“As a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding service of John Paul Stevens, retired Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that on the day of his interment, the flag of the United States shall be flown at half‑staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset on such day,” the proclamation reads.

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same period at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations,” it added.

Trump is taking this step to honor the late justice despite the fact that Stevens was never shy about criticizing the president.

“I think there are things we should be concerned about, there’s no doubt about that,” Stevens told The Wall Street Journal in May. “The president is exercising powers that do not really belong to him. I mean, he has to comply with subpoenas and things like that.”

Stevens also told CNN in May that he hoped Trump “won’t do too much damage” to the nation’s court system.

Trump was “getting advice from people who are knowledgeable about judges,” Stevens said.

But when pressed on whether Trump has good understanding of the role the judiciary plays in American government, Stevens said, “No.”

While Stevens was nominated to the Supreme Court by a Republican president, Gerald Ford, he frequently voted with the Court’s liberal wing.

And in a 2018 Op-Ed for The New York Times, he called for the Second Amendment to be repealed.

While Trump is often portrayed by liberals and the establishment media as disrespectful to those who criticize him, Stevens’ comments don’t appear to have impacted how Trump is choosing to honor the late justice in the wake of his death.

A White House statement released soon after Stevens’ death noted that his “passion for the law and for our country will not soon be forgotten.”

President Trump mourns Justice Stevens. pic.twitter.com/q6diZSlKRs — Jess Bravin (@JessBravin) July 17, 2019

“The President and the First Lady offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who passed away this evening,” the statement read.

“A decorated World War II Naval Officer, Justice Stevens was known for his humility, legal acumen, and affection for his beloved Chicago Cubs. His work over the course of nearly 35 years on the Supreme Court will continue to shape the legal framework of our Nation for years to come.”

