As Libs Smear Pence on Coronavirus, Trump Critic Dr. Drew Steps In & Corrects the Record

Television personality and addiction specialist Dr. David Drew Pinsky is firing back at those who have criticized Vice President Mike Pence’s response to epidemics when he was the governor of Indiana.

Last week when Pinsky appeared on “Daily Blast Live,” the hosts asserted that Pence “mishandled the HIV epidemic in 2015 with the needle-exchange program which one study said actually contributed to more deaths.”

But Pinsky quickly squashed that argument, saying that Indiana’s response was a model for others wanted to follow.

“I don’t know what they’re talking about,” he said to the hosts’ accusations against the vice president’s response to the HIV crisis.

“We used to point at the way Indiana responded to the opiate of the HIV epidemic as the model for the country.

“I don’t know what they’re talking about. The only reason I felt comfortable with Pence as vice president was I was aware of his track record in Indiana in handling these serious problems, and they handled them better than most states did, almost any other states.

“So, I don’t know what the hell people are talking about. That is fake news,” Dr. Pinsky asserted in Pence’s defense.

“Yes, it took everybody a while to respond properly to it, but they really took care of business in Indiana, so I have no idea what people are talking about.

“Whether Pence is the right person? Look, the right people are Anthony Fauci of the [Centers for Disease Control],” he said. “Dr. Fauci will tell you what’s going on, when you need to worry.

“I worked with him on the HIV epidemic back in the 80s; that guy’s been on top of infectious disease for 30 years.

“When there’s a problem, he will let us know, and he’s been saying exactly what I’ve been saying the whole way. Look to him, not me, and not even Vice President Pence; look at guys like Anthony Fauci whose responsibility is to contain these things.

The doctor also took aim at the media hype surrounding coronavirus and how media personalities are doing a disservice to the American people.

“The press is overreacting, and it makes me furious!” the doctor said. “The press should not be reporting medical stories as though they know how to report it.”

“If we have a pandemic, I won’t know how to tell that we’re actually having a pandemic because everything is an emergency!” Pinsky said.

“People that are infectious disease specialists, the CDC, the epidemiologists, need to take this very seriously. The press needs to shut up! You’re more likely to die of influenza right now,” he said.

The answer to why the media is behaving this way is not tough to ascertain. It is an election year and they want to do anything they can to damage President Donald Trump and his administration.

They should be ashamed of themselves for using a possible pandemic to do it.

