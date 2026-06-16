Share
Commentary
The left is now trying to cancel popular comedian Nate Bargatze for the unforgivable crime of attending the UFC event at the White House Sunday.
Commentary
The left is now trying to cancel popular comedian Nate Bargatze for the unforgivable crime of attending the UFC event at the White House Sunday. (Chris Delmas - AFP / Getty Images)

Libs Try to Cancel Family-Friendly Comic Nate Bargatze for Trump Birthday Appearance: 'Done with Him'

 By Johnathan Jones  June 16, 2026 at 3:40pm
Share

For years, comedian Nate Bargatze has built a career doing something that almost no one else in modern comedy can pull off.

He makes people laugh without being filthy, which is probably another reason the left wants him canceled this week after he attended President Donald Trump’s birthday last weekend.

Kids and adults can watch his sets, and everyone can leave entertained without having to sit through a string of vulgar jokes.

The model has made him a star.

His 2024 hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” was praised across the political spectrum.

In a now-famous George Washington sketch, Bargatze played Washington imagining a future America’s quirky habits, such as refusing the metric system and changing the meanings of words.

Are you a fan of Nate Bargatze?

It was one of the few genuinely funny moments the show has produced in years.

None of that mattered to liberals this week.

On Monday night, the far-left Daily Beast published what can only be described as a non-story about Bargatze attending the UFC event held during President Donald Trump’s birthday celebration at the White House.

According to the so-called report, a source close to Bargatze said the comedian attended because UFC is his favorite sport.

Related:
Watch: Misguided Dems Try to Take Viewers from White House UFC Event, Get Stuck with Bette Midler Giving Worst Performance of Her Life

The report also noted that Bargatze understood some people would interpret his attendance as a political statement but chose to go anyway.

That was enough to trigger outrage.

After the article was published, liberals on X shared it and rushed to attack the comedian.

One commenter wrote, “So much for Nate being ‘non-political.'”

Yet another compared attending a UFC event at the White House to attending the 1936 Olympic Games in Nazi Germany.

One commenter went even further, writing that he was “done with him” because anyone who attends an event involving Trump must somehow be siding with Nazis.

Mind you, all Bargatze did was watch his favorite sport at the White House.

The Daily Beast knew exactly what kind of reaction its hit piece would generate, and now there is an effort by leftists to cancel the comedian.

But Nate Bargatze has built too much goodwill with too many Americans to be canceled by a leftist outrage mob.

If anything, the best response for sane people is to laugh at the degenerates or to go on YouTube and laugh at Bargatze’s comedy, because cancel culture is dead.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Libs Try to Cancel Family-Friendly Comic Nate Bargatze for Trump Birthday Appearance: 'Done with Him'
Left-Wing Hollywood Activist Sean Penn to Direct Jan. 6 Drama Starring Bradley Cooper
Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine Urges Legislature to End Death Penalty – No 'Moral Justification' for It
Robert De Niro Says He Can't Love America While 'Xenophobic Tyrant' Trump is President
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Calls Trump an 'Upgrade' Over Biden - Days After Blaming Him for an NBA Loss
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation