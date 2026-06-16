Libs Try to Cancel Family-Friendly Comic Nate Bargatze for Trump Birthday Appearance: 'Done with Him'

For years, comedian Nate Bargatze has built a career doing something that almost no one else in modern comedy can pull off.

He makes people laugh without being filthy, which is probably another reason the left wants him canceled this week after he attended President Donald Trump’s birthday last weekend.

Kids and adults can watch his sets, and everyone can leave entertained without having to sit through a string of vulgar jokes.

The model has made him a star.

His 2024 hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” was praised across the political spectrum.

In a now-famous George Washington sketch, Bargatze played Washington imagining a future America’s quirky habits, such as refusing the metric system and changing the meanings of words.

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It was one of the few genuinely funny moments the show has produced in years.

None of that mattered to liberals this week.

On Monday night, the far-left Daily Beast published what can only be described as a non-story about Bargatze attending the UFC event held during President Donald Trump’s birthday celebration at the White House.

According to the so-called report, a source close to Bargatze said the comedian attended because UFC is his favorite sport.

A source close to comedian Nate Bargatze says he only went to Trump’s birthday cage match because UFC is his “favorite sport.”

https://t.co/N8NzLncC8W — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 15, 2026

The report also noted that Bargatze understood some people would interpret his attendance as a political statement but chose to go anyway.

That was enough to trigger outrage.

After the article was published, liberals on X shared it and rushed to attack the comedian.

One commenter wrote, “So much for Nate being ‘non-political.'”

So much for Nate being “non-political”. Non-political is always a red flag for me. It almost always means “I am a far right bigot, but I know my opinions are unpopular and my beliefs are indefensible if discussed honestly”. — BobTSlob (@BobTSlob) June 16, 2026

Yet another compared attending a UFC event at the White House to attending the 1936 Olympic Games in Nazi Germany.

I only went to the 1936 Summer Olympic Games for the gymnastics https://t.co/lcrwD7V6uG — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) June 15, 2026

One commenter went even further, writing that he was “done with him” because anyone who attends an event involving Trump must somehow be siding with Nazis.

Nah. I loved that guy, and I generally don’t do boycotts, but I’m done with him. It’s 2026. If you don’t know who the Nazis are yet, I don’t need to hear any more from you. https://t.co/loLw5pScTW — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 15, 2026

Nate Bargatze is getting heat for attending the UFC fight at the WH. The Idiocracy live action is not my thing either but these comments are rubbing me the wrong way also. pic.twitter.com/RAqCxBzvtt — Maciek (@MaciekCodes) June 16, 2026

Mind you, all Bargatze did was watch his favorite sport at the White House.

The Daily Beast knew exactly what kind of reaction its hit piece would generate, and now there is an effort by leftists to cancel the comedian.

But Nate Bargatze has built too much goodwill with too many Americans to be canceled by a leftist outrage mob.

If anything, the best response for sane people is to laugh at the degenerates or to go on YouTube and laugh at Bargatze’s comedy, because cancel culture is dead.

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