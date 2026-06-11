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A pedestrian passes a burned-out bus Wednesday following a night of anti-immigrant riots Tuesday in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
A pedestrian passes a burned-out bus Wednesday following a night of anti-immigrant riots Tuesday in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Overnight protests in Belfast turned violent in reaction to a knife attack that took place on Monday night, which left a male victim in his 40's with serious injuries. (Charles McQuillan / Getty Images)

'He Was Licking His Lips With the Blood' - Witness to Would-Be Beheading in N. Ireland Shares Grotesque Details

 By Jack Davis  June 10, 2026 at 5:08pm
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A witness to Monday’s stabbing of a man on a street in Belfast, Northern Ireland, described a confrontation with a maniacal evil.

Karen Mulholland, 36, was one of the first to reach Stephen Ogilvie, who was attacked. Hadi Alodid, a Sudanese national living in Belfast, has been charged with multiple crimes in connection with the stabbing.

The attacker exuded a sense of calm and “looked like me cutting up a chicken breast,” Mulholland said, according to the Sun.

“My partner stopped, opened the door, and the black guy turned and pointed the knife at him, and looked him right in the eye, as if ‘You dare. You dare come near me,’” she said.

“‘I saw evil in that guy’s eyes. He was licking his lips with the blood. He was enjoying it,” she said.

Should the U.K. bring back the death penalty for cases like this?

“I thought the attacker was going to kill him,” she said.

Mulholland said the attacker tried to fight off anyone helping his victim.

“He was smiling when he was committing the attack and was also trying to bite people who were trying to help the man,” she said.

“My partner was considering knocking him down with the car but he didn’t want to injure the other people who were helping the poor man,” she said.

After the suspect was arrested, she said, “The police had to put a mask on the attacker because he was just going mad.”

Related:
UK MP More Upset by Attempted Beheading Video Posted Online Than Actual Attack

The assault was cut short by local resident Matt Tighearnán, who swung a hurley stick [similar to a lacrosse or hockey stick] at the attacker, distracting him.

One witness said that he was passing in a vehicle and wanted to help, according to ITV.

“When I opened the door to get out, he pointed the knife at me while he was on top of the man.”

The victim was being treated “like a piece of meat,” he said. “It was like something out of a movie. It was scary.”

In another interview, Mulholland told the Sun that she could hear Ogilvie as he was attacked.

“I could hear the screams of that man’s voice saying, ‘What did I do? What did I do? What did I do?” she said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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