Lies: Dems Blamed HQ Break-In on Kari Lake, But We Just Found Alleged Crook's Facebook Page

A self-professed Democrat has been arrested after an alleged break-in of the Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate’s campaign headquarters.

Katie Hobbs previously cast blame on her Republican opponent when announcing the crime. Hobbs took aim at Kari Lake for “inciting threats” and “spreading dangerous disinformation” in a Thursday statement regarding the campaign office crime. The break-in allegedly took place earlier this week.

Statement from our campaign on tonight’s news: pic.twitter.com/OLqPMa5pYt — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) October 27, 2022

The Arizona Democratic Party was even more explicit in blaming Republicans for the alleged burglary, taking aim at “fringe Republicans” for the act.

Statement from our campaign on tonight’s news: pic.twitter.com/OLqPMa5pYt — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) October 27, 2022

However, an arrest in the case appears to debunk any notion of a Republican operative targeting Hobbs. Police have apprehended 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis in the case, a man who identifies as a “Democrat” on his Facebook page.

UPDATE: The suspect describes himself as a “Democrat.” Hobbs described the crime as a political hit and blamed @KariLake in an announcement pic.twitter.com/cqUXcsDcXQ — Richard (@Wildman_AZ) October 27, 2022

An associate of Reis identifies him as residing in the United States on a student visa in a 2018 GoFundMe.

Reis is facing an assault charge in addition to multiple criminal trespass charges. Reis also identifies himself as an immigrant from Angola on his personal Facebook page.

Arrestee in break-in of Katie Hobbs campaign office has been identified. Charged with assault, pro-mask, immigrant from Angola. pic.twitter.com/WcksbxuW7N — Richard (@Wildman_AZ) October 27, 2022

Phoenix locals described Reis as an area resident with mental health problems, according to one journalist who published surveillance camera footage of the break-in suspect. There’s no reason to believe he has direct ties to political campaigns or candidates.

Here’s our guy! He was arrested and booked last night. https://t.co/ylrum1lqhq You phx locals are amazing! A few of you who slid into my dms knew him from the streets. As far as I can tell, he’s a local with some mental health issues and no ties to any campaigns. https://t.co/2dxoiKGlNX — Hank Stephenson (@hankdeanlight) October 27, 2022

In a statement provided to the Western Journal, Kari Lake pledged to address the development in a scheduled Thursday press conference.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.