Lies: Dems Blamed HQ Break-In on Kari Lake, But We Just Found Alleged Crook's Facebook Page

 By Richard Moorhead  October 27, 2022 at 3:05pm
A self-professed Democrat has been arrested after an alleged break-in of the Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate’s campaign headquarters.

Katie Hobbs previously cast blame on her Republican opponent when announcing the crime. Hobbs took aim at Kari Lake for “inciting threats” and “spreading dangerous disinformation” in a Thursday statement regarding the campaign office crime. The break-in allegedly took place earlier this week.

The Arizona Democratic Party was even more explicit in blaming Republicans for the alleged burglary, taking aim at “fringe Republicans” for the act.

However, an arrest in the case appears to debunk any notion of a Republican operative targeting Hobbs. Police have apprehended 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis in the case, a man who identifies as a “Democrat” on his Facebook page.

An associate of Reis identifies him as residing in the United States on a student visa in a 2018 GoFundMe.

Reis is facing an assault charge in addition to multiple criminal trespass charges. Reis also identifies himself as an immigrant from Angola on his personal Facebook page.

Phoenix locals described Reis as an area resident with mental health problems, according to one journalist who published surveillance camera footage of the break-in suspect. There’s no reason to believe he has direct ties to political campaigns or candidates.

In a statement provided to the Western Journal, Kari Lake pledged to address the development in a scheduled Thursday press conference.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




