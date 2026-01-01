LIES: Here Are the Top Ten Hoaxes Pushed by Mainstream Media Outlets in 2025

Liberal media outlets were definitely working overtime in 2025 to communicate news to the American public that just wasn’t true.

Here are 10 prime examples:

Political Ideology of Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin Is MAGA or Unknown

A poll released in early December found “The plurality of respondents (27.5 percent) professed no knowledge of [Tyler] Robinson’s political ideology. Less than a quarter — 24.1 percent — identified him as left-wing, while 22.3 percent incorrectly asserted that he was right-wing. Another 13.2 percent claimed he was either moderate or a centrist,” NewsBusters reported.

Why would poll participants be so misinformed? The left-wing media and their allies.

For example, CBS News host John Dickerson told his audience, “Five days after Charlie Kirk’s murder, the shooter’s motive remains elusive: No writings left behind, vague second-hand testimony.”

ABC briefly suspended late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after he said during a September monologue, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Days prior to Dickerson’s comments and Kimmel’s show, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told reporters that Robinson inscribed one of his bullet casings found at the assassination site “Hey Fascist! Catch!” along with an Antifa symbol. Another bullet contained the lyrics of “Bella Ciao,” an Italian anti-fascist anthem.

Robinson, in a text to his transgender lover, Lance Twiggs, following the shooting, plainly stated his motive: “I had enough of [Kirk’s] hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

“Maryland Man” Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Numerous media outlets falsely characterized El Salvadoran citizen Kilmar Abrego Garcia as a “Maryland man” or a “Maryland father” after the Trump administration deported him in March.

Federal Judge decides tomorrow if ICE can re-arrest Kilmar Abrego-Garcia, the (MS-13) gangbanger, the liberal media refers to as the Maryland dad Abrego-Garcia, indicted for over (100) trips of human trafficking Who else wants this criminal Illegal shipped outta here already pic.twitter.com/p4NLgsdVKS — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) December 21, 2025

Democrat lawmakers, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, argued that Abrego Garcia was unlawfully removed from the U.S. by the Trump administration.

Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador in April to meet with Abrego Garcia and call for his return.

Democrat lawmakers’ demands for the illegal alien’s return became more muted when significant evidence surfaced that he is an MS-13 gang member, had engaged in human trafficking, and had a history of battereing his wife.

A liberal judge recently ordered Abrego Garcia released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Trump’s Tariffs Will Cause a Recession

Several news outlets reported that Trump’s reciprocal tariffs imposed in April would spike inflation and send the U.S. economy into recession.

Instead, the tariffs have brought in $236 billion in revenue this calendar year, up from $118 billion during President Joe Biden’s last fiscal year in office. Thanks in part to tariff revenues, the federal budget deficit shrank 20 percent this calendar year compared to last.

Additionally, the inflation rate came in at a lower-than-expected 2.7 percent in November. It peaked at 9.1 percent under Biden in June 2022.

Meanwhile, the gross domestic product clocked a higher-than-expected 4.3 percent during the third quarter. During Biden’s final quarter in office, it was just 2.4 percent.

Elon Musk Performed a Nazi Salute at a Trump Inauguration Event

Musk told the crowd at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., the day of Trump’s inauguration in January that he just wanted to say “thank you for making it happen,” before making the gesture that the liberal media characterized as a Nazi salute.

“My heart goes out to you,” he said after putting his hand on his chest and communicating his gratitude by moving his arm from his chest toward the audience.

DO NOT BELIEVE THE MEDIA The media is misleading you. Elon Musk never did a Nazi salute. Watch the full video: He simply gestured and said, “Thank you, my heart goes out to you.” pic.twitter.com/e3vBaLoVqx — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 20, 2025

CNN’s Erin Burnett described it as a “salute.” Colleague Kasie Hunt agreed that it was an unusual gesture, saying that viewers could judge for themselves what Musk meant. “It’s not something you typically see at American political rallies,” she said.

The Anti-Defamation League defended Musk, posting on social media, “It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute.”

James Comey “Targeted” the Trump DOJ Over Russiagate

In 2017, former FBI Director James Comey testified that he never authorized his friend, University of Columbia law professor Daniel Richman, to leak information about the Trump-Russia investigation and the Hillary Clinton email probe to the media in violation of FBI policy.

He stood by that testimony when it came up again in 2020 during congressional testimony.

With the newly declassified records via @FBIDirectorKash into media leaks and the role of third parties, Director Comey’s 2017 testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about leaks appears problematic.@ChuckGrassley : Director Comey have you ever been an anonymous source in… pic.twitter.com/i2m6aRFCaj — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 14, 2025

But it was later revealed — and Comey ultimately admitted — that he had asked Richman to pass along classified information to the media to spur the DOJ to appoint a special counsel to investigate and potentially prosecute Trump and members of his campaign team for allegedly colluding with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

A federal grand jury indicted Comey in September for making false statements to Congress, but a Clinton-appointed judge threw out the charges, saying a jury had not approved the final document. The DOJ will likely refile the case.

Charlie Kirk Engaged in Hate Speech

MSNBC host Katy Tur characterized Charlie Kirk as a “divisive” and “polarizing” figure.

And her colleague Matthew Dowd said, “I always go back to hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.”

“You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place,” he argued.

In other words, Dowd seemed to be suggesting that Kirk had it coming.

Dowd has since been fired over the remarks.

The despicable ghouls at MSNBC immediately attack Charlie Kirk in wake of shooting — Matthew Dowd blames Kirk’s pushing “hate speech” as reason he was shot: “I always go back to hateful thoughts, lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.” “You can’t stop with… pic.twitter.com/Js2uESSZdQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025

Expressing traditional Christian beliefs is not hate speech.

“Both Sides” Have Engaged in Political Violence

The media has tried to argue that both sides of the spectrum have engaged in politically motivated violence.

But over the last year and a half, Trump has been the known target of an assassin twice. Kirk was murdered.

Jewish embassy staff members were gunned down in Washington, D.C. in May.

And Catholic school children were killed in September.

This is to say nothing of Tesla dealerships being torched and shot at because of Musk’s participation in the Trump administration earlier this year.

Leftist Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov offered the murder of Minnesota House of Representatives member Melissa Hortman in June by someone who held right-wing views.

But co-host Greg Gutfeld shot back that the difference was “there was no demonization, amplification, about that woman before she died. It was a specific crime against her by somebody who knew her.”

NPR Offers Unbiased Journalism

National Public Radio CEO Katherine Maher probably got more than she bargained for in July when she asked for examples of bias by her outlet as Congress considered whether to end federal taxpayer dollars to her outlet.

“As far as the accusations that we’re biased, I would stand up and say, ‘Please show me a story that concerns you,’” Maher said during a CNN interview in July.

The conservative X account Libs of TikTok obliged with some jaw-dropping examples.

NPR CEO: “As far as the accusations that we’re biased, I would stand up and say, please show me a story that concerns you.” Here you go @krmaher! These are just a few! pic.twitter.com/SKQSJd93bX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 16, 2025

For example, NPR ran a 2017 story headlined, “Journalist Investigating Trump and Russia Says, ‘Full Picture Is One Of Collusion.’”

Former NPR editor Uri Berliner wrote in The Free Press last year, “Persistent rumors that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia over the election became the catnip that drove reporting. At NPR, we hitched our wagon to Trump’s most visible antagonist, Representative Adam Schiff.”

More recently, NPR headlined in July 2024, “After Biden’s Debate Performance, the Presidential Race Is Unchanged.” The story cited a poll it commissioned showing the race statistically tied.

Another headline show-stopper from 2022: “Arguments That Trans Athletes Have an Unfair Advantage Lack Evidence to Support.”

Robert Kennedy Jr. Will Endanger Americans’ Health as HHS Secretary

Media outlets like PBS warned that Robert Kennedy’s confirmation as Health and Human Services secretary would be a danger to Americans’ health.

However, an Axios/Ipsos American Health Index survey released in July found a majority back the core of Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again food safety efforts.

On the subject of childhood vaccination — which Kennedy wants to leave more to parents’ discretion — 77 percent of poll respondents said they believe parents should follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended immunization schedules for getting their children vaccinated.

But there has been a 30 percentage-point drop since 1991 in support for governments mandating a vaccination schedule for children.

As Kennedy promised, he would not deny Americans access to any vaccine they want.

CBS Late Night Host Stephen Colbert Fired Because of Trump

In July, CBS announced that “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” was slated for cancellation effective May 2026, at the normal end of the broadcast season.

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘The Late Show’ franchise at that time,” top executives from CBS and Paramount Global said in a statement.

CNN reported the move came not long after Paramount settled with Trump for $16 million after he sued over CBS’s “60 Minutes” doctoring an interview with then-Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. It also came as Paramount was in the middle of a merger with Skydance Media.

Fox News reported that Colbert’s show had an over $100 million budget, and the network was losing $40 million per year on it. So the decision appeared business-related, and had nothing to do with Trump.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.