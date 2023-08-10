Rumors that Ivanka Trump may be returning to politics to assist former President Donald Trump with his 2024 campaign, with or without husband Jared Kushner, have been greatly exaggerated, apparently.

According to parenting website SheKnows, the former first daughter has no plans to get back into politics, and perhaps for a very specific — not to mention understandable — reason.

Western Journal readers will recall that Ivanka Trump’s mother, Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump, died unexpectedly in a fatal fall last July. Unsurprisingly, the sudden loss caused her daughter to re-think her priorities.

“I think losing a parent definitely leads to a real awakening, that means different things for different people,” one unnamed “close friend” told the New York Post in November. “For Ivanka, it underscored how fleeting time is.”

“But with all the sadness that came from that time, the constant refrain in every story that she heard about her mother … was that she really lived: in work, personally and professionally; (and like Ivanka) she also left it all on the field,” the friend told the Post. “She was not waiting to have fun at a later date! She was definitely one of a kind and a true force of nature.”

Another individual described by the Post as a member of the Trumps’ inner circle said that there was little chance that Kushner or his wife would ever return to political pursuits, in part because of health scares Kushner experienced while working in the White House.

“Going into government changed the trajectory of all of their lives, but they never expected to go into politics,” the second source said.

“Ivanka and Jared … were really specific they would not be coming back,” the source explained. “They feel like it was an amazing, extraordinary chapter in their lives — but their exit was not triggered by one thing.”

In what Fox News described as an “exclusive interview” in November, Ivanka Trump made a statement that was word-for-word identical with a statement she published on social media at about the same time that Fox’s story went live.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she told Fox News and posted to Instagram.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” Fox quoted her as telling them exclusively. “I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments.”

Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, and her brother’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle attended the event at which former President Donald Trump announced his third candidacy. Neither Ivanka Trump nor brother Donald Trump Jr. were present.

Tiffany Trump, who got married over Veterans’ Day weekend, also did not attend her father’s announcement event at Mar-a-Lago.

Ivanka Trump told Fox that her kids had a lot to do with her decision, which was not one made recently.

“They are at critical ages, and we are enjoying these moments with them,” she said. “We’re happy where we are right now, and we will continue to support my father — as his kids.”

Ivanka Trump and Kushner have three children — Arabella, 11; Joseph, 9; and Theodore, 6.

“This is where she’s been since she left Washington,” a source said to be close to Ivanka told Fox. “She felt she had served the country, and now she is going to focus on her family, and Jared felt the same.”

“I’m very proud of what I was able to accomplish,” Ivanka added, saying that her decision had not been made “yesterday.”

“I left it all on the field, and I don’t miss it,” she said.

