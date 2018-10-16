SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Pro-Life Democratic Legislator Reveals Horrible Abuse – ‘Your Life is in Danger’

Pro-life activist with the group Bound for LifeWin McNamee / Getty ImagesPro-life activist with the group Bound for Life (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Grace Carr
at 9:16am
Print

A longtime Missouri democrat and state legislator alleged in a Tuesday article that her pro-abortion peers express disgust at her pro-life views, illuminating a growing party schism over abortion.

Missouri legislator Joan Barry has served the Democratic Party for 53 years, and propelled the Democratic State Committee to recognize pro-life democrats and their “diversity of views” on abortion before retracting the newly adopted party platform in August.

Following Barry’s proposal for a more conservative view on abortion, she allegedly received emails calling her a “dinosaur” among other nasty names. “Mom, your life is in danger,” her daughter told her, adding that “you’d better get some mace,” The New York Times reported Tuesday.

When Barry spoke to a woman about her views during her 2008 state senate run, “(the woman) looked at me like I had the plague,” Barry recounted. “She had this horrible look on her face of just disgust.”

Barry cited former Democratic President Bill Clinton, who in 1996 called for abortion to be “safe, legal and rare,” noting that Democrats have abandoned that stance for a much more expansive one she fears is too far left.

TRENDING: Joe Arpaio: I Love Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream. I Can No Longer Support Them.

“I love the Democratic Party and I love what it stands for, but it’s like they were saying you are not part of us,” Barry said, according to The NYT. “It was the final nail in the coffin.”

Since Missouri voted against former President Barack Obama, the state has become a political battleground, with Democrats teetering on the edge of failure in November’s midterms. Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill must win votes from conservative and progressive democrats, and moderate republicans in order to keep her seat.

(Sen. Claire McCaskill, May 2018. REUTERS/Erin Schaff)

Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court has also heightened calls for compromise while sparking battles over abortion, according to The NYT.

Do you vote for candidates who take a stand?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Right now it’s really important to stand for something,” ad agency Stealth Creative associate director Carolyn McMahon told The NYT. “Being ambiguous is not the way to win votes.”

Retired Missouri judge Christopher Kelly says ousting pro-life and conservative democrats is a mistake. “When you become contemptuous of conservative Democrats, you promote the election of their opponents,” he said, according to The NYT.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Terry Ray

Christine Blasey Ford testifies Oct. 4 before the Senate Judiciary Committee.Michael Reynolds-Pool / Getty Images

Was the Entire Blasey Ford Episode a Sham?

Steven Beyer

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Orrin Hatch.Comedy Central screen shot; MSNBC screen shot

Republican Senator Mocks Elizabeth Warren with a ‘DNA Test’ of His Own

Steven Beyer

President Donald Trump, left, and Leslie Stahl, righ.The Daily Caller / Twitter screen shot

Trump Takes Over Interview, ‘I’m President and You’re Not’

Chuck Ross

President Donald TrumpNBC News screen shot

Top GOP Rep. Says FBI Kept Evidence That Could Torpedo Trump Investigation

Randy DeSoto

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, left, and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, right.CBS News screen shot; Jamal Khashoggi / Facebook

Report: Saudis to Admit Killing Reporter in Interrogation That Went Bad

Will Racke

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hold and raise their handsPyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP

South Korea and North Korea Strike Massive Deal, Washington Issues Warning

Hans von Spakovsky

Anti-Kavanaugh protestersRoberto Schmidt / Getty Images

Liberal Activists’ Latest Attack on Kavanaugh Could Be Illegal

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump smiles during a rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in December 2016, shortly after his election to the presidency.Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Trump’s Re-Election Fundraising Is on an Astonishing Pace Not Seen in Decades

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.