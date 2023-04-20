Life Gets Worse for Folks at Bud Light as Polls Shows Majority of Americans Support Boycott

The catastrophic fallout of Anheuser-Busch’s harebrained gimmick to use transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to promote Bud Light beer is mushrooming, as a new poll shows the majority of Americans support a boycott.

According to a Rasmussen poll published Tuesday, a whopping 54 percent of respondents favor boycotting Anheuser-Busch products, while 30 percent oppose it. Another 16 percent were undecided.

Moreover, 52 percent of Americans surveyed say big corporations focus too much on transgender issues.

In addition, 40 percent said the Mulvaney promotion made them less likely to purchase Bud Light. Just 19 percent said it made them more likely to buy the beer, while 37 percent said it didn’t make much difference to their purchasing decisions.

The survey of 1,041 American adults was conducted April 12-16 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

On Tuesday, Rasmussen head pollster Mark Mitchell shared the survey results, which suggest there’s growing public fatigue with woke corporations sneaking left-wing propaganda into their marketing campaigns.

“Some beer drinkers have called for a boycott of Anheuser-Busch products because of their using Dylan Mulvaney in their promotions. Do you support or oppose a boycott of Anheuser-Busch?” Mitchell said, referencing the poll.

“Thirty-seven percent of Americans strongly support the boycott. … Thirty percent are opposed, and only 18 percent are strongly opposed,” he said.







At another point, Mitchell said: “In general, do you think major corporations give too much attention, or not enough attention, to transgender issues? Fifty-two percent of Americans say too much, and only 18 say not enough. Fifteen percent say it’s about right.”

For reference, about 1.6 million Americans identify as transgender, according to a 2022 analysis by the Williams Institute, a think tank dedicated to gender identity public policy.

That’s roughly 0.05 percent of the U.S. population, which tops 334 million people.

But if you consider how often transgender issues are spotlighted in American sports, TV, films, ads, fashion and news programs, you’d mistakenly believe transgenderism is far more common than it is.

This insidious gaslighting should be outed for what it really is — propaganda. It has infested every aspect of our daily lives, including sports, academia, entertainment, the news media and corporate America.

Just a few years ago, you might have relaxed by having a can of beer while watching a football game or a TV sitcom or a Hollywood awards show. People usually engaged in those activities to temporarily escape the responsibilities and annoyances of their normal lives.

But these days, you cannot watch a TV show, news program or sporting event without being bombarded with toxic left-wing political messages.

Hopefully, the volcanic backlash Anheuser-Busch is experiencing will serve as a wake-up call to corporate America that injecting warped political agendas into recreational activities alienates consumers and is bad for business.

